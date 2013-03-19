Why Women Turned on Matt Lauer

"Connection," it emerges, was a barely veiled stand-in for Matt Lauer, who has seen his Q score (a popularity ranking that's watched closely by TV execs) tumble to just nine, down from a solid 19 in 2011. The Q score reflects a combination of people a) knowing your name and b) liking what it connotes. It's a bitter pill for him to swallow. In his salad days, Lauer had a higher Q score even than his popular co-anchor Katie Couric.

It is a lesson, perhaps, in the futility of trying to hang on to one very high-profile job in the era of meteoric rises to (and falls from) fame. But more than that, Lauer's plummet is a lesson in what it means to be good company for the viewer who is getting dressed in the morning, or packing lunches, or searching for keys. It is not enough to be handsome and suave, to be witty, and to be a good reporter. It helps to be all of those things, of course, but most of all, you must project an air of being honestly honored at the idea of being the background to all those quotidian tasks. The evening anchor can still, on a very good day, imagine himself the voice of God; the bubblier types who wake up at the crack of dawn need to aspire to being a voice half-listened to.

That is a hard job description to reconcile with a $25 million paycheck. And with years of stardom behind you: When he hit the big time in the nineties, Lauer was a genuine heartthrob. New York described him, in 1994, as "the hunk-of-the-moment," but also as possessing an "almost uncanny lack of hubris" and ordinary guy-ness. By 2003, he seemed to have acclimated himself enough to celebrity to tell Palm Beach magazine that the top ten things he liked about Palm Beach included "the sushi boats at Echo," and "the selection of Ermenegildo Zegna clothes at Saks Fifth Avenue and Neiman Marcus." (It wasn't until number ten that he mentioned weather.)