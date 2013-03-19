David Brooks Doesn't Remember the 1950s Very Well

That’s not the kind of “different” Brooks has in mind. In the 1950s, he writes, when taxes were low in Europe and high in the U.S., Europeans worked more hours per capita than Americans. But who cares how many hours people worked? In both places Gross Domestic Product boomed. What matters is productivity, which doesn’t measure how long you stay at work; it measures output per hour. During the 1981-2 recession, somebody (I forget who) took out a newspaper ad showing a crowded Grand Central Station. “If this many people are in Grand Central Station at 10:30 p.m.,” the ad said, “how come U.S. productivity is down?” Good question, I remember thinking. Throughout the 1950s productivity growth was brisk in both Europe and the U.S. (It was also brisk in the 1980s in the U.S. after the recession ended.)

Throughout the 1950s the top marginal income-tax rate in the U.S. was above 90 percent. “But the total tax burden was lower,” Brooks writes, “since so few people paid the top rate and there were so many ways to avoid it.” This is a red herring. By “tax burden” Brooks appears to mean the share of the nation’s income taxes paid by the wealthy, which is actually about the same today as it was in the 1950s. That reflects changes in income distribution (you may have heard incomes have become steadily more unequal since 1979) and the tax burden on lower incomes (reduced, largely at the instigation of conservatives).

The total federal tax burden was higher in the late 1950s if by “tax burden” you mean taxes paid not by the rich but by everybody. The average federal income-tax rate paid by a family of four was higher. That’s because in those days Americans actually paid for the government services they consumed. Today we borrow to pay for them. If we could raise the nation’s collective tax burden, restore the budget to solvency, and end up with the economy of the 1950s, that would be a pretty good deal.

What Brooks is trying to say, I think, is that in the 1950s the rich didn’t really pay a higher “effective tax” (i.e., a greater percentage of their income in taxes) than they do today. This is an untruth oft-repeated by conservatives in the hopes that they can convince you that raising the top marginal rate is at best futile and at worst economically destructive. But it is not futile; the rich really did end up paying more in taxes back in the 1950s.

I’m not saying that a top marginal rate of above 90 percent is optimal with respect to the larger economy. (The economists Peter Diamond and Emmanuel Saez say 70 percent would be better.) But it did squeeze more money out of wealthy people. But what about those loopholes? Actually, as a share of adjusted gross income, total deductions were lower in the 1950s than they are today, not higher. That’s why so many people are demanding tax reform today. But the lesson of the 1950s is that you can eliminate tax loopholes and raise rates well above their level today, and still end up with a healthier economy than the one we’ve got today.