A City Apart

Though grand, that occasion was nothing compared to the annual Lord Mayor’s Show, which has marching bands, horses, soldiers, magnificent headwear, and all the other magic of medieval pageantry. Most Londoners only associate the Lord Mayor with such grand occasions, but Gifford is a private banker by trade and spends far more of his time travelling the world drumming up custom than he does wowing the crowds. Last month he visited the United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, and Qatar, and was met with all the pomp of the Gulf. London is the world’s dominant money market, as well as a major center for trading in shares, debt, oil, and other commodities, so it has a lot to offer a wealthy sheikh, oligarch, or tycoon. The City spent close to $20 million promoting its financial services last year, almost half as much again as it gave out in charitable grants.

Gifford is not the only banker on the City’s administration. Among the Common Councilmen who specify their occupation, almost half are in financial services of some kind, and more than a fifth are lawyers. Attending a recent meeting of the Finance Committee felt like being sent back to Victorian times. All 39 of the people at the long table were white. Their accents were middle class, and only six of them were women. Several of them looked round with a mixture of horror and surprise when Chairman Roger Chadwick announced that a journalist—or “member of the public,” as he described me—was present.

“A lot of this information has been covered at the informal members’ suppers and at the chairman’s briefing, so nothing of substance has changed,” Chadwick said when he introduced discussion of the City’s medium-term financial strategy. That kind of comment would have a politician rebuked in a less cozy setting, but it fit very nicely in a forum that was largely a formality, and his suggested strategy went through on the nod.