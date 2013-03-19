Harry Reid Reaps What He Sowed

In January, at the start of the current Senate session, Senate Majority Leader Harry Reid reached a compromise with Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell on filibusters. I won’t even bother explaining how it worked because it was so obviously worthless, just as the compromise the two reached two years earlier was worthless. How do I know it was worthless? Because there have already been seven cloture votes in the 113th Congress. (Cloture votes are a rough proxy for filibusters.) Senate floor votes in this Congress didn’t even start until January 24 because of a delay in reaching the latest (worthless) filibuster compromise. So that works out to about one filibuster per week.

The nomination of Richard Cordray, which the Senate banking committee sent to the floor over the opposition of every Republican on the committee, will occasion an eighth cloture vote—one expected to fail—assuming Reid has the heart to bring it to a vote at all. As Steve Benen recently pointed out, eight cloture votes is twice as many as the Senate held between 1947 and 1960. Coming up behind Cordray is Tom Perez, President Obama’s nominee to be secretary of labor, whose principal disqualification appears to be an interest in enforcing the nation’s labor and civil rights laws.