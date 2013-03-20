Mark Sanford's Political Comeback Is Shaping Up Nicely

Bostic, a former Charleston County councilman, finished with just 13 percent of the vote after a grassroots effort to mobilize the district’s social conservatives. And while you would think a social conservative would be best suited to beating Sanford, given his adulterous past, South Carolina’s First actually isn’t a great place to run a populist, socially conservative campaign. The South Carolina lowlands have always been establishment-friendly: In recent presidential primaries, the district voted for McCain and Romney, not Santorum or Huckabee. This bodes well for Sanford, as does the influx of Northerners to resort communities like Hilton Head.

If Sanford wins the party’s nomination, he would also fight on friendly terrain in a general election against Colbert Busch. South Carolina’s First voted for Romney by 18 points, 58 to 40. Bad news for Colbert Busch: There isn’t a single Democrat in Congress representing a deep southern district that voted for Romney by such a wide margin.

Still, don’t write her off yet: With unusual turnout and few polls, special congressional elections are tough to predict. Who knows how conservative South Carolinians will react when forced to choose between a disgraced former governor and Colbert? Are the 63 percent of Republican primary voters who selected someone other than Sanford really willing to vote for a candidate who cheated on his wife? In a special election, how many Republicans will just stay home?