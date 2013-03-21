Harmony Korine's Dystopian Vision





But even as Alien hints at such subtext, the film is mostly concerned with surface. Several phrases echo eerily throughout the film, like a bad pop hook that sticks in the brain, its lyrics gradually emptied of meaning: “It’s more than just spring break,” “Let’s get that fucking cash and go on spring break,” “Spraanng Break foreverrr,” in Alien’s creaky drawl. If Korine’s other films have at times suffered from too much obliqueness, the message of Spring Breakers is garishly obvious: Korine clearly intended to blur the boundary between his own art and the mass-produced art he is critiquing, to give us pop mythology dismembered and rebuilt as a Frankenstein’s monster of Billboard Top 100 songs and teen idols and Forever 21 bikinis. In one scene, the four girls belt out boozy renditions of pop songs in an empty parking lot; in another, they sing more pop songs on a bench. “This is about way more than having a good time,” Faith says, over and over again. Korine is always heavy-handed in his imagery, but his themes have never been quite so blunt.

With its comparatively high production value and star-studded cast, its buzzing neon tube lights, and phantasmagoric music-video-esque montages, Spring Breakers feels slicker than the rest of Korine’s work. But, in the end, the film fails because its suave, efficient nastiness leaves our feelings disengaged. It alienates without the undertow of real pain that gave his earlier films their terrible sting. In Kids, all that aimless drugged-out hedonism culminates in the devastating rape of Chloë Sevigny’s Jennie, newly infected with HIV. Gummo finds an oddly sympathetic protagonist in the character of Solomon, who has become a kind of tragic figure by the end of the film. julien donkey boy ends with a desolate scene in which Julien clutches his sister’s dead baby and weeps. These films disarmed with their bizarreness before yanking viewers close for a final, wrenching confrontation with a difficult emotional truth. But there is a glibness to Spring Breakers that leaves the film weirdly light and free of consequences, as conventional as the pop cultural tropes it sets out to dismantle. It has lost the roughness that made Korine’s earlier films feel like small, ugly acts of sedition.

In one scene late in the film, Alien croons along to Britney Spears as he sits on his patio by his pool, the beach and the darkening sky spread out like a nightmarish postcard behind him. The girls dance in a circle wearing bikinis and pink ski masks, spinning machine guns like batons. Then they set off on a murderous final mission, at Alien’s side. The ending is pure Hollywood in its elaborateness and its sensationally elevated stakes. Shots of bloated corpses floating in a swimming pool cut to spring breakers reveling on a beach. The typical Korine queasiness gives way to the dutiful resolution of plot, with a persistent air of cool detachment. “I think that’s the secret to life—being a good person. I’m gonna do better now,” one of the blondes says on the phone with her mom toward the end of the film, unconvincingly. So the girls will be alright, perhaps, or they will go on destroying themselves, in obscene and fantastic ways. Either way, we have little incentive to care.