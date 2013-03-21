Harmony Korine's Dystopian Vision

Harmony Korine has built a career by alienating audiences. Kids (1995), a portrait of New York City’s drug-addled youth subculture—which Korine wrote when he was just 18 years old—was aggressively uncomfortable to watch. His directorial debut, Gummo (1997), followed teenagers in Xenia, Ohio, killing cats, sniffing glue, and having sex with prostitutes. Then came julien donkey boy, about a schizophrenic who impregnates his sister. These films are half art house cinema, half aesthetic stunt. Their commitment to unclassifiability makes it nearly impossible to assess them. It is never clear whether Korine is denouncing our cultural vices or participating in them. Sometimes this makes for compelling, effective art, but it has never been more problematic than in his latest film, Spring Breakers. Here he delivers the same brutish exhibitionism. But now that all the smut is lacquered with Hollywood gloss, it can be hard to tell just how much is underneath.

Spring Breakers,which opens this Friday in wide release, is typically lurid and strange. Its protagonists are four college co-eds determined to spend spring break in Florida: Cotty, Brit, Candy, and Faith, played, respectively, by Korine’s wife, Rachel Korine; Ashley Benson of ABC Family’s “Pretty Little Liars”; and former Disney stars Vanessa Hudgens and Selena Gomez. When finances prove prohibitively tight, they pull on ski masks and rob a fast-food restaurant. “Pretend like it’s a video game. Act like you’re in a movie or something,” one of the girls coaxes the others beforehand. We watch the hold-up from the vantage point of their getaway car, the scene framed in the restaurant’s window like a silent film reel. Once on the road, they throw their heads back and scream with animal excitement. “It’s more than just Spring Break,” Faith says later. “It’s our chance to see something different.”

Once again, Korine shows us the American youth experience in extremis: decadent, ecstatic, dangerous. The spring break beach scenes are psychedelic orgies of oily bodies and beer bongs and pounding pop music, a sea of faces lost in drunken bliss. “Take it like a stripper,” a male spring breaker tells one of the girls as she writhes half-naked on the floor beneath a stream of beer. Sex is never just between two people, and certainly never tender or intimate—just an aggressive clash of bodies.

Korine shows us the American youth experience in extremis: decadent, ecstatic, dangerous.

Not that the main characters are much more individualized than the hordes on the beach. Cotty, Brit, and Candy are perfectly hollow, interchangeable pin-up blondes in cut-off shorts and trucker hats. The closest thing to human in the film is Selena Gomez’s Faith, the only one of the bunch who is at all morally troubled by her friends' increasingly debauched activities, and the first to flee the scene. But even she is unusually clichéd by Korine’s standards, nursing her Bible and tremulously eyeing the degeneracy around her. The film’s only truly compelling character is Alien (James Franco), a drug dealer and rapper who bails the foursome out of jail after they are arrested on drug charges. Franco is a lone ray of brilliance here. He is at once seductive and repellent, his gangster sleaze somehow monstrously specific. Alien represents a perverted American Dream: For him, money is stripped of meaning; his only driving force is a lethal acquisitiveness. At one point, the girls sit on his bed amid piles of bills as Alien takes inventory of his possessions: the designer shirts, the Calvin Klein perfume, the nunchuks, the guns. “Look at my shit,” he says, grinning.