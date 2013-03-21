Financial Reform Is Being Dismantled. Why Doesn't President Obama Seem to Care?

Is it too soon for President Obama to care? After all, it’s just one committee in the House. But this is precisely how momentum developed for passage of the JOBS Act, which loosened securities regulations for small companies, and which former securities regulators had harshly condemned during congressional consideration. The White House sat silent, Democrats joined to support the bill in the House, and it became too difficult, too late, for reform-minded Democratic Senators to improve its most egregious provisions. In yet another disappointment to those who care about preventing securities fraud, President Obama signed the JOBS Act, even over the (belated and weak) objection of his own SEC Chairman.

If the Treasury Department or White House do not weigh in strongly and soon against House efforts to undermine Dodd-Frank derivative provisions, the limited gains in Dodd-Frank may begin to recede. If Wall Street proponents succeed in passing this wave of Dodd-Frank “fix it” bills, more will follow. Wall Street reform is a legacy issue for the president. Does he really want a derivative deregulation bill to reach his desk in the coming months?

Unfortunately, President Obama has always been a delegator on Wall Street reform issues. In his first term, he picked disciples of Bob Rubin such as Larry Summers and Tim Geithner to implement policy, weighed in personally only to save from being strangled by his own Administration officials a Consumer Financial Protection Bureau and the “Volcker Rule” ban on bank proprietary trading, and then sat back and watched. As Noam Scheiber has said, in the spring of 2010, the Obama White House view was, in effect, “just send us any bill we can call financial reform.”

After passage of Dodd-Frank, President Obama has done little to support the regulatory agencies charged with its implementation, as those agencies face a well-funded onslaught of bank opposition. He doesn’t seem to care that a growing number of academics, experts, Federal Reserve officials, some Wall Street leaders and even his own Attorney General believe that Dodd-Frank didn’t end Too Big to Fail. Attorney General Holder said two weeks ago in Senate testimony that banks have become so large that their size and importance to the economy have become “inhibiting factors” in the Justice Department’s ability to police them. If the Justice Department has been more worried about “collateral consequences” than enforcing the law, that contradicts the President’s own lackadaisical claims that investigations (by two poorly staffed task forces) have shown that most of the Wall Street behavior that lead to the financial crisis was merely unethical, not illegal.

Now that the second term is here, and a new Treasury Secretary is in place, this is a good moment to see whether we can expect more than President Obama’s bank-friendly, first-term policies. The effort to undo key provisions of Dodd-Frank has begun, in earnest. The President must lead, either by issuing a veto threat or by having his Treasury Department stake out strong opposition to the most offensive elements in these bills. If not, Republicans in Congress will continue to push for what Wall Street wants, Democrats will sign on in growing numbers, Dodd-Frank will crumble bit by bit (even as regulators struggle to implement the original Act), and the Wall Street fundraising and lobbying machine will win again.