Financial Reform Is Being Dismantled. Why Doesn't President Obama Seem to Care?

Senator Levin issued a statement Tuesday saying, "It is incredible that less than a week after new JP Morgan Whale hearings detailed how the bank's London office piled up risk, hid losses, and dodged regulatory oversight, that some House members are again supporting the weakening of derivative safeguards." One bill, approved on a 31-14 vote, calls for altering a requirement that banks with access to deposit insurance and the Federal Reserve’s discount window move some derivatives trades to affiliates that have their own capital. The bill would allow banks—not their affiliates—to hold commodity, equity and structured swaps tied to some asset-backed securities. “You’re putting the taxpayers on the hook,” said Representative Collin Peterson of Minnesota, the panel’s top Democrat, at the mark up. “This could come back to haunt you.”

A second bill would allow a company to trade derivatives with its offshore affiliates without posting collateral to a third party. Exempting such trades from oversight could also help foster tax avoidance, since companies have used sham derivatives transactions in the past. A third bill would force the Commodity Futures Trading Commission to conduct economic cost-benefit analyses for new agency rules using guidelines that would be more favorable to Wall Street banks.

Is it too soon for President Obama to care? After all, it’s just one committee in the House. But this is precisely how momentum developed for passage of the JOBS Act, which loosened securities regulations for small companies, and which former securities regulators had harshly condemned during congressional consideration. The White House sat silent, Democrats joined to support the bill in the House, and it became too difficult, too late, for reform-minded Democratic Senators to improve its most egregious provisions. In yet another disappointment to those who care about preventing securities fraud, President Obama signed the JOBS Act, even over the (belated and weak) objection of his own SEC Chairman.