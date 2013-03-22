The Science of the Science of Happiness

Vaillant is at his most ambitious on the topic of the human psyche. On human development, one of his foci, he was inspired by developmental psychologist Erik Erikson’s psychoanalytic models and by Shakespeare’s “seven ages of man” from As You Like It, but thought that they “didn’t have much by way of real data to go on,” unlike him. Where genius was, there science shall be. But the risk of this kind of research, conducted in the terms whereby people make sense of themselves, is that its broad lens will not do justice to the nuance of those personal terms. It’s like photographing a stomachache.

Your ancestors’ life-expectancy does not affect your flourishing—except for your maternal grandfather’s, which matters a lot.

In a paper Vaillant wrote a few years ago, he argued that spirituality leads to well-being without aid of religion. (He wrote a book on the same theme.) Being religious was measured by how often you went to “religious or spiritual services” or engaged in “church/temple activities (e.g., dinners, volunteer work, and church related organizations). Spirituality was measured by how often people thought that they felt “a sense of deep appreciation” and “a profound sense of caring for others.” Well, come on. A Secular Sam could volunteer at his local church for its philanthropy but not for its dogma, and even apostates could go to services to see their communities. A surgeon could work too much to go to services but have her whole ideology shaped by the church she was raised with—ideology that shapes whether she attributes her “sense of deep appreciation” to YHWH or another spiritual being or to a positive dopamine imbalance.

The issues raised by Vaillant’s treatment of “religion” apply to a number of other terms in Triumphs of Experience. Consider wisdom. The wisest of all, according to Vaillant: Charles Boatwright. Is wisdom really the relentless optimism of a Boatwright, or the kind of discernment that helps you to feel good only about things that will actually benefit you and the people around you? Does the wisest man marry an unhappy woman for 30 years? Well-being is more of a puzzle. Vaillant prefers to call it “flourishing,” after psychologist Martin Seligman, to emphasize a list of achievements rather than just reports of how happy you think you are (the kind of report favored by psychologists and behavioral economists under Daniel Kahneman’s influence). A problem with this sort of list is that for nearly everything it includes you can imagine someone living well without it or not living well with it. I doubt that Vaillant even meant his list as a literal measure of well-being—“judgments about the ‘good life,’” he writes, “can be very annoying”—and his “flourishing” is most useful as a kind of conceptual six-pack ring for things people generally want in their lives. We learn that a Charles Boatwright type will likely have “a good marriage between ages 60 and 85” and be “close to [his] kids between ages 60 and 75,” even if we don’t really learn that he flourishes.