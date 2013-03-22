The Science of the Science of Happiness

Your ancestors’ life-expectancy does not affect your flourishing—except for your maternal grandfather’s, which matters a lot.

In a paper Vaillant wrote a few years ago, he argued that spirituality leads to well-being without aid of religion. (He wrote a book on the same theme.) Being religious was measured by how often you went to “religious or spiritual services” or engaged in “church/temple activities (e.g., dinners, volunteer work, and church related organizations). Spirituality was measured by how often people thought that they felt “a sense of deep appreciation” and “a profound sense of caring for others.” Well, come on. A Secular Sam could volunteer at his local church for its philanthropy but not for its dogma, and even apostates could go to services to see their communities. A surgeon could work too much to go to services but have her whole ideology shaped by the church she was raised with—ideology that shapes whether she attributes her “sense of deep appreciation” to YHWH or another spiritual being or to a positive dopamine imbalance.

The issues raised by Vaillant’s treatment of “religion” apply to a number of other terms in Triumphs of Experience. Consider wisdom. The wisest of all, according to Vaillant: Charles Boatwright. Is wisdom really the relentless optimism of a Boatwright, or the kind of discernment that helps you to feel good only about things that will actually benefit you and the people around you? Does the wisest man marry an unhappy woman for 30 years? Well-being is more of a puzzle. Vaillant prefers to call it “flourishing,” after psychologist Martin Seligman, to emphasize a list of achievements rather than just reports of how happy you think you are (the kind of report favored by psychologists and behavioral economists under Daniel Kahneman’s influence). A problem with this sort of list is that for nearly everything it includes you can imagine someone living well without it or not living well with it. I doubt that Vaillant even meant his list as a literal measure of well-being—“judgments about the ‘good life,’” he writes, “can be very annoying”—and his “flourishing” is most useful as a kind of conceptual six-pack ring for things people generally want in their lives. We learn that a Charles Boatwright type will likely have “a good marriage between ages 60 and 85” and be “close to [his] kids between ages 60 and 75,” even if we don’t really learn that he flourishes.

I have less confidence in what he writes about character. “I now argue with friends not whether personalities change in adulthood,” writes Vaillant, “but about how best to measure the changes.” His main reason is that his data failed to square with received ideas of character development, which state that people mature as their capacities deepen for love and for work. “Periods of success at work and at love came and went unsystematically and according to circumstance, and there were no universally discernible processes of ‘deepening’ with age and experience.” That likely tells us a great deal about outcomes but not much about the characters that led to them. It is hard to see how character could exist in anything but subjunctives, how someone would be if such and such were to happen, so the same character could seem very different “according to circumstance.” Boatwright had the same optimistic selflessness through his whole adult life, Vaillant the same respect for new data even when the data changed his mind. One can say the same sort of thing for every man Vaillant writes about. If their changes seem “unsystematic,” perhaps this says less about the vagaries of character than about the vagueness with which we often understand it, how it is easy to feel but ineffable in metrics.

William James could well be wrong to say that “in most of us, by the age of thirty, the character has set like plaster, and will never soften again.” He had little in the way of data (taken as evidence you can observe and replicate in the relevant ways). But he did not live under a rock, and neither did Tolstoy or Shakespeare. Sensitivity, nuance, and genius are reasons to believe things about humanity inferred from experience, even if the experiences are hard to observe and to replicate. Still, the Grant Study is an archive, and an ingenious researcher could dig through it and tell against James for new reasons—a possibility that Vaillant, with his respect for research no matter whether it confirms his analyses, would wisely welcome.