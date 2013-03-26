This skill has made him a darling of The New York Times’ house conservatives. Hardly a month passes without either David Brooks or Ross Douthat citing Levin’s work. But it’s also the reason that Paul Ryan has leaned heavily on Levin to sell his famous budgets. As Ryan explains it, “[Levin] does a very good job of articulating why these are good ideas and the right way to go and how they’re philosophically connected with one another and consistent.”

This role has acquired an outsized importance in the aftermath of Barack Obama’s reelection. His body of work is, after all, one prolonged attempt to solve the great conservative political problem of the times: that austerity, the core of the Republican agenda, simply isn’t very popular, especially when it comes to cuts to beloved entitlement programs. Levin, however, doesn’t propose challenging GOP orthodoxy; he simply tries to make it sound less radical. That’s not the most high-minded project. But that’s the job of the state-of-the-art conservative intellectual, more operative than philosopher.

Yuval Levin is frumpy—and not just by Washington standards. With his calculator wristwatch, balding pate, and white undershirt always peeking through his oxfords, he is, as his friend the writer Reihan Salam puts it, “a young fogey.”