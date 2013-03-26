Despite his youth, Levin had been anointed the next great neoconservative. And in 2009, Bill Kristol gave him a title to match those expectations. Four years earlier, Kristol’s father, Irving Kristol, had shuttered his legendary journal, The Public Interest. But with Obama’s victory, Kristol the Younger found himself longing to revive his dad’s publication. “The end of the Bush administration showed that conservatism wasn’t strong politically and even intellectually,” Kristol says. So he followed the old dictum: When intellectuals have nothing left to do, they start a magazine. Levin was appointed the editor of the new effort, National Affairs.

Levin takes Republican positions that poll poorly and expertly repackages them.

The old Public Interest prided itself on its heterodoxy—the way it thrashed Great Society liberalism, while not fully embracing Barry Goldwater conservatism. That was Irving Kristol’s great contribution to conservatism. He advised conservatives to quit their rants against Social Security and other vestiges of the New Deal and urged them toward supply-side economics; he took the rage stirred by George Wallace and refined it into a critique of 1960s liberalism. He helped save the movement from its self-destructive id.

National Affairs aspires to the same spirit of intellectual independence. Its articles typically point toward contemporary conservatism’s failure to address socioeconomic immobility. “People like to live in a country that takes care of needy and vulnerable people—that’s the kind of community we want to be a part of,” Levin explains. It’s a style that has earned him the highest praise any aspiring neoconservative can receive. Paul Ryan gushes, “He is the Irving Kristol of our time. The Irving.”

But what does it mean to be the Irving Kristol of our time? Like Kristol, Levin doesn’t want to explicitly demolish the welfare state. But he is also deathly afraid of debt. If the nation doesn’t address its fiscal crisis now, Levin argues, it will face a much larger one later—a state of bankruptcy that will fulfill the libertarian dream of crushing government. This premise leads to his counterintuitive conclusion: To save the welfare state in the future, it must be drastically pared back in the present. “We do not face a choice between the liberal welfare state on one hand and austerity on the other,” Levin has written. “Austerity and decline are what will come if we do not reform the welfare state.”

This is rhetorically innovative, to be sure. It’s a far cry from Grover Norquist’s plea to drown government in the bathtub, or Mitt Romney’s complaints about the 47 percent. Levin, indeed, has spoken sympathetically of George W. Bush’s “compassionate conservatism.” His arguments about debt sound as if they belong to the sensible center of Erskine Bowles and Alan Simpson.

But while he may not mouth the rhetoric of the Tea Party, he largely agrees with it. Take his beloved policy, a Medicare reform plan called “Premium Support.” That sounds benign enough. But Levin (and Ryan) want to replace Medicare with (essentially) vouchers—giving seniors a fixed sum of money to buy health insurance in a lightly regulated market. When Levin contrasts this program to Obamacare, he argues, “One of them wants fifteen people to make decisions about what things cost, and another wants forty million people to make decisions about what they want.” Grover Norquist couldn’t have said it any better.

Indeed, it’s hard not to notice that Levin follows the Republican Party line on just about every issue of note—from taxes to education to abortion. It’s true that he would prefer a more environmentalist stance, but he quickly adds, “It’s not something I spend a lot of time on.” As Salam tells me, “[Levin] believes that the public-spirited person is not the maverick, but helps their team be smarter and better.”

Even as Irving Kristol helped save conservatism, he cherished his status as an intellectual. Levin is not Kristol and willing to admit it: “I am hyper-patriotic, and I care about the Republican Party. I’m certainly very different from Irving Kristol in this sense. I was always struck by Irving’s ability—detached is not the right word, he cared about the country—but he had a little distance.” Levin adds, “That’s a good attitude, but I think it makes sense to be engaged and attached. And whether it makes sense or not, it’s where I am.”