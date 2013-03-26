The Problem with Immigrant Literature

In a way, Strout is picking up on themes she began to explore in her last book. The Pulitzer Prize–winning Olive Kitteridge, a collection of closely linked stories set in Maine, also centers on questions of community and censure. It follows the big-hearted, small-minded Olive, who always believes she knows what’s right, and who tries, with stormy passion but limited success, to impose it on the world. In every episode, there’s a sharp simplicity to the stories’ juxtaposition of town and city, old and new. The traditional Mainers share an unspoken understanding about what life is and what it lacks; summer residents, grown children who have moved south, and the rest of the outside world are hardly worth discussing.

Like Olive Kitteridge, The Burgess Boys is set in prickly, normative Maine—an appropriate stage for this story. The whitest state in the U.S. at almost 97 percent, it’s also the fourth-oldest (projected to reach second-oldest by 2020) and one of two with a declining population; opportunities for young people are few. Against this backdrop, the titular Burgess brothers, Bob and Jim, learn that their sad, naïve 19-year-old nephew (the son of their sister Susan) has thrown the head of a pig into a mosque where Somalis were praying. The unfolding family crisis draws the brothers away from their lives in New York City, back to the austere New England landscape of their childhoods. By situating the novel in the messy dilemma surrounding contemporary refugees, Strout establishes The Burgess Boys as a more ambitious book than Olive Kitteridge. At points, she seems tentative with this unfamiliar material, but for the most part she maintains her signature lyricism and sensitivity, delivering a book that is powerfully local and human, if less than groundbreaking.

The minority perspective is, in fact, the dominant one when it comes to the literature of immigration.

To get at the complicated interactions of insiders and outsiders, Strout goes inside the minds of an array of characters. Voicing the fears of traditional Maine is Susan, a lonely optometrist whose husband walked out years ago. An outsider in her own community, she exemplifies the way prejudice can play off longstanding vulnerability. Noting the help that wealthy members of the town have provided to the Somalis, Susan complains that she got nothing when her husband left her. “Nobody offered to buy me a refrigerator. Nobody offered to buy me a meal. And I was dying, frankly. I was lonelier than I bet these Somalians are. They have family crawling all over them.” Susan is self-righteous, sometimes venomous, and, despite it all, sympathetic. Though she never fully faces up to her biases, she grows over the course of the book: Where at first she reflexively accuses the Somali community of clannishness, in the end, she recognizes fear and pride in the Burqa’d women that equal her own.