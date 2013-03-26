The Problem with Immigrant Literature

The minority perspective is, in fact, the dominant one when it comes to the literature of immigration.

To get at the complicated interactions of insiders and outsiders, Strout goes inside the minds of an array of characters. Voicing the fears of traditional Maine is Susan, a lonely optometrist whose husband walked out years ago. An outsider in her own community, she exemplifies the way prejudice can play off longstanding vulnerability. Noting the help that wealthy members of the town have provided to the Somalis, Susan complains that she got nothing when her husband left her. “Nobody offered to buy me a refrigerator. Nobody offered to buy me a meal. And I was dying, frankly. I was lonelier than I bet these Somalians are. They have family crawling all over them.” Susan is self-righteous, sometimes venomous, and, despite it all, sympathetic. Though she never fully faces up to her biases, she grows over the course of the book: Where at first she reflexively accuses the Somali community of clannishness, in the end, she recognizes fear and pride in the Burqa’d women that equal her own.

Bob Burgess, who lives unpretentiously in Brooklyn and works at Legal Aid, presents a more self-aware range of reactions. When he returns to Maine and finds himself in the role of protector for his fatherless nephew, Zach, Bob is shocked to feel unanticipated prejudices. In one scene, he watches a Somali man on a road in Maine, and although he’d “had a brief career there defending criminals of various colors and religions … believed in the magnificence of the Constitution and the rights of the people, all people, to life, liberty, and the pursuit of happiness,” he finds himself thinking “ever so fleetingly but he thought it: Just as long as there aren’t too many of them.”

Bob cracks down on this ripple of discomfort by reading about the war in Somalia and the difference between Somalis and Bantus. Internally, he struggles to square his compassion for his downtrodden family members, especially the “sad-sack” Zach, with the awareness that the Somali community has suffered far worse horrors. In conversation with his family and others, though, he wages a campaign against ignorance. When his ex-wife and close friend Pam says she can’t respect a way of life that sanctions female genital mutilation, Bob accuses her of “‘reading about the most inflammatory aspects of their culture in some book club, then getting to hate them for it.’” Pam retorts, ‘“You Burgess boys. Defense attorneys for the whole crappy world.’” Cycling between Bob, Susan, the hypocritical Pam, and a range of other characters, the book explores this clash of worlds from the insiders’ perspectives.

But Strout takes on a whole other challenge: She tells parts of the story in the voice of Abdikarim Ahmed, a Somali café owner. Through him, Strout fills in the other side of the story in poignant, but largely predictable ways. He remembers that his eldest daughter did not know how to use an escalator when she first stepped off the plane; “the moving stairs called an escalator were so frightening they could only stare at them and get pushed aside by others who pointed and laughed.” When he hears of his grandsons’ excellent grades, he’s torn because “Flawless English meant they could disappear as full Americans, but it gave them a sturdiness too.” Rarely, if ever, do Abdikarim’s thoughts cease to remind us of his outsider status. This may be because he himself never forgets, but his character feels thin, an effort to represent the experience of thousands by reaching for the most conventional signifiers.

Unfortunately, it’s not just the content of his thoughts that feels forced; his voice, unlike the other characters’, never fully comes to life. His diction isn’t quite right, a clumsy mix of formal and simplistic even though it’s supposed to represent his private thoughts—it feels like a cumbersome stereotype, and like a barrier to the full realization of his character. (The trace of a “Down East” Maine accent in Bob’s thoughts, on the other hand, adds texture and rings true.)