As Hugo Chávez’s illness entered its final stage, I began pondering his afterlife. He seemed destined for immediate sanctification, the sort of quasi-religious elevation that greeted Evita Perón. Hugo Chávez will continue to linger for years, I suspect, given the Venezuelan veneration of the military strong man, the caudillo. In the hearts of his followers (and his many sympathizers across Latin America), Chávez will reside on the same glorious plane as Simón Bolívar, the nineteenth-century Liberator of Latin America. Even his patron, Fidel Castro, must be feeling strangely displaced today, the untimely victim of parricide.

That’s why it needs to be said clearly and often: Hugo Chávez ruined his country. But we can only explain his posthumous deification if we concede the sincerity of his commitment to the poor. The subsidized markets and clinics he created in the slums may not have lifted his loyalists from poverty, but they were a real enough presence in their lives. Democracy in Latin America will remain vulnerable until governments deliver meaningful aid to the poor and the marginalized.

Of course, the fate of Latin American democracy depends on more than that, too. It must expand the reach of civil liberties and the rule of law, the very foundations of the liberal state. This, Chávez most emphatically did not do. Indeed, he unhinged the public institutions of Venezuela. Chávez not only concentrated power; he confused or, more precisely, fused his personal biography with the history of Venezuela. On his weekly TV show and in his regime’s propaganda, he created a cult of personality; he posed as the successor to Bolívar. No democracy can prosper when one man declares himself essential and providential.

During my visits to Caracas over the years of Chávez rule, I noted the steady physical deterioration of the city and a terrifying surge in crime. But nothing saddened me more than witnessing the hatred Chávez hurled against his political opponents. That hatred was ubiquitous: It abounded in banners and billboards, in his stem-winding speeches and the rancid declarations of spokesmen on television. His regime used social media to spread conspiratorial theories and prejudices. I watched as Venezuelan society fell into the trap of ideological fanaticism, suddenly immune to reason and tolerance. The absence of political violence in the country is nothing short of a miracle.