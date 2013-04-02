Queen Elizabeth had a spot of bother with her stomach in early March, and one imagines that her eldest son spent some time wondering, with a larger measure of hope than fear, if there might not be ... complications. But the Prince of Wales soon heard that Mummy was, as always, fine. Her Majesty, straight-backed and splendid in red, walked out of the hospital with a rather fierce expression of triumph over whatever microbe had committed its act of lèse majesté. No, we are not abdicating. And what’s more, there will be no skipping over the underemployed heir in favor of the already-balding grandson.



For Charles, the queen’s steadfastness has become glaringly inconvenient. The most intent “royal watchers” are now watching as Big Ben ticks its way toward September 19, after which point Charles will be the oldest man to ever succeed to the throne. One begins to imagine him behind an ermine-trimmed aluminum walker, tapping his way up the nave of the Abbey. The queen herself is said to be aware of the problem, but Her Majesty has been aware of it for decades, and she’s continued right on from jubilee to jubilee.

Charles was “invested” as Prince of Wales on July 1, 1969, a day that fell between Stonewall and Woodstock, during the summer of the moon landing and the Manson murders. The queen, wearing what seemed to be a stewardess’s version of Charlie Brown’s winter hat, placed a new, slightly streamlined coronet upon her son’s head. A good many people his age must have watched the ceremony and thought they were having a particularly gentle acid trip. “I ... do become your liege man of life,” he told his mother, making a promise he has been able to keep far better and longer than he kept his first marriage’s vows.

Charles would be easier to assess if he were a purely retro figure, if there were nothing more to him than the double-breasted suits, the razor-sharp part to the wet-look hairstyle, the voice coming out of a mouth that seems to have been stuffed with marbles by Professor Henry Higgins. In fact, he’s a confusing admixture of qualities and eras, a stodgy man of genuine passion who cheated on a beautiful young wife with a non-beautiful older woman, whom he famously declared his wish to serve not as a liege man of life but as a tampon. His “green” side takes a baronial form: All that organic gardening he advocates for happens at Highgrove, a massive Gloucestershire estate (purchased from a former prime minister’s son) where as lord of his own manor—away from Mummy’s own more famous castles— he allows the masses to stroll the grounds and hear the house’s recycled urine burbling healthfully into the pond.