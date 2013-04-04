“Silvatein” shoots had been put at risk because of violence before. In early autumn, filming stopped for three consecutive days when Pakistan celebrated “Love of Prophet Day” in response to the trailer for the infamous Innocence of Muslims movie. (YouTube is still banned because of the trailer.) I was holed up at a relative’s house for 72 hours as mobs burned down three cinema houses and attacked banks, restaurants, and the Chamber of Commerce.

The day after the bombing, we filmed a black-magic scene in Karachi’s deserted streets, usually busy with traffic.

This time, with episodes from our serial already airing weekly, we couldn’t afford to delay production. The day after the bombing, we ventured out for a few hours in Clifton, an upscale residential neighborhood, looking for locations to film a black-magic scene. We shot as quickly as we could in Karachi’s deserted streets, usually busy with traffic. As I played Natasha, stumbling out of a sorceress’s quarters, fearful and confused, a strong wind knocked the chiffon scarf off my head. (Spoiler alert: Her dependence on the sorceress leads to sinister repercussions for her family!) Natasha was meant to be thinking about the demons she has unleashed, a pivotal moment for her character, who is not generally introspective. But I also felt chilled, standing in the weirdly empty road.

The next day, while we were shooting on an isolated beach at the edge of town, two men with slickly parted hair, both wearing sunglasses and tentative official smiles, ambled up to the set. They said they were from the intelligence unit that monitored the physical safety and secrecy of the country’s nuclear weapons, and that they meant no harm, but photography or filming of the nuclear facility was not allowed. Dumbfounded, we all looked around and suddenly realized that, in fact, the tower of a nuclear facility loomed behind us. For the next three hours, until we wrapped the shoot, the two gentlemen sat on plastic chairs, taking small sips of fruit juice in the blistering midafternoon heat. Then, they went through the reel to make sure we had not captured images of the facility. Some images, even those with hazy outlines of the building, were methodically deleted. The director of production, recovering from a mild sunburn and used to Pakistan’s culture of bureaucracy, did not show his irritation. But when we finished filming the last scene of the day, the director, one of the few young female directors in Pakistani television, said in between hugs to the actors, “The tragedy of this country is that it is only the guardians of our bloody nukes who are doing their job properly.”

That day happened to be Zain’s first one back, and he arrived in a fog, not having showered or changed since the attack. When we found a moment to talk between takes, he told me his brother, two sisters, and parents had survived because they were in the farthest corner of the house watching a cricket match. “The auntie who used to pull my ears and tell me to get married—she’s gone,” he said. “And the uncle who used to tell me to stop smoking—he’s gone.” On his cell phone he showed me a video of the rubble that remained of his home. “This used to be the bathroom,” he said, pointing to a heap of jagged gray concrete. He tipped the phone upward, and you could see the sky from inside his apartment. “And this,” he said, his voice cracking, “is where I kept my beautiful birds.” It occurred to me later that this was the only day, after months on set, that Zain hadn’t offered his bismillah at the beginning of the shoot.



Mira Sethi is a writer and actor living in Pakistan.