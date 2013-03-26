Ross Douthat Is Wrong About Liberalism's Rise

Douthat argues that the netroots and Democratic establishment would have been divided for a decade if the Iraq war had gone according to plan, and that the former rejuvenated an “ossified” American liberalism and powered Obama’s “juggernaut” campaign apparatus. While true that the war was critical to the rise of the netroots, it is unclear how divisions between the establishment and grassroots progressives would have hampered the party’s eventual electoral success—especially given the significance of the financial crisis. While the establishment might have seemed “ossified,” the Gore campaign’s get-out-the-vote was superior to Bush’s in 2000. And despite the sophistication of Obama’s well-funded and high-tech machine, there isn’t much evidence that his campaigns moved the needle very far in either 2008 or 2012.

Even a quick glance at the electoral map proves as much: In 2008, Obama's improvement over Kerry’s performance in Montana and New Mexico, where the Obama campaign expended considerable resources, was no better than in Utah and Vermont, where the campaign expended far fewer resources. In 2012, Obama maintained his support in the battlegrounds of Virginia and North Carolina, but also in non-competitive Georgia and South Carolina. His support faltered as much in Nevada, where Romney and Obama campaigned vigorously, as it did in New Mexico, where only Romney-aligned Super PACs aired advertisements. If demographics explain state-by-state variation between elections, then it is difficult to argue that Obama’s campaign apparatus was decisive.

Douthat’s most novel argument is that the advance of cultural liberalism was facilitated by incompetence in Iraq, which allowed liberals to caricature conservatism as “Old White Male Faith-Based Cluelessness.” But the rise of cultural liberalism is more easily attributed to inexorable cultural changes than association with the Bush administration. Support for gay marriage was on the rise long before Bush. In 1990, 15 percent supported gay marriage. That jumped to 30 percent by 2000 and 45 percent in 2010. With just two exceptions, support for gay marriage increased at a steady pace of one to two points a year: It declined in 2004, as Republicans went on the offense and Democrats, fearing political backlash, refused to defend it; then, support rose rapidly over the last two years, when public discourse shifted in the opposite direction as Republicans backed down and Democrats went on offense.