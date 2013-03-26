Ross Douthat Is Wrong About Liberalism's Rise

The Iraq war is “responsible for liberalism’s current political and cultural ascendance.” That’s Ross Douthat’s provocative argument in his Sunday New York Times column, in which he claims the war energized grassroots progressives, tied cultural conservatism to the Bush administration’s unpopular foreign policy, and ended the conservative base’s acquiescence with centrist “compassionate conservatism,” thereby crushing the Bush administration’s second-term agenda and giving Democrats the political space to move to the left. The Iraq war undoubtedly did severe damage to the GOP, but it is not responsible for the ascendance of liberalism in its current form—the financial crisis and generational change are.

"History is too contingent to say that had there been no Iraq invasion in 2003, there would be no Democratic majority in 2012," Douthat writes, but adds that "the Democratic majority that we do have is a majority that the Iraq war created"—the implication being that Democrats have the war to thank for winning, and keeping, the White House. But perhaps the central finding of modern political science on American elections is that economic growth substantially affects the outcome of presidential contests. The economy was already in recession in 2008, making Democrats a clear favorite to take back the presidency. The onset of the financial crisis that September would have led to a decisive Democratic victory, regardless of failure in Iraq or the broader perception of incompetence (Hurricane Katrina, scandals in Congress, and weak economic growth had already cemented the view that the GOP was not an effective governing party).

Douthat argues that the netroots and Democratic establishment would have been divided for a decade if the Iraq war had gone according to plan, and that the former rejuvenated an “ossified” American liberalism and powered Obama’s “juggernaut” campaign apparatus. While true that the war was critical to the rise of the netroots, it is unclear how divisions between the establishment and grassroots progressives would have hampered the party’s eventual electoral success—especially given the significance of the financial crisis. While the establishment might have seemed “ossified,” the Gore campaign’s get-out-the-vote was superior to Bush’s in 2000. And despite the sophistication of Obama’s well-funded and high-tech machine, there isn’t much evidence that his campaigns moved the needle very far in either 2008 or 2012.

Even a quick glance at the electoral map proves as much: In 2008, Obama's improvement over Kerry’s performance in Montana and New Mexico, where the Obama campaign expended considerable resources, was no better than in Utah and Vermont, where the campaign expended far fewer resources. In 2012, Obama maintained his support in the battlegrounds of Virginia and North Carolina, but also in non-competitive Georgia and South Carolina. His support faltered as much in Nevada, where Romney and Obama campaigned vigorously, as it did in New Mexico, where only Romney-aligned Super PACs aired advertisements. If demographics explain state-by-state variation between elections, then it is difficult to argue that Obama’s campaign apparatus was decisive.