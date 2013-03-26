Anthony Lewis: The Paul Krugman of His Time—And Then Some

In his heyday, Lewis was close to a First Amendment absolutist, who once said that if the Times ballet critic saw a murder committed in Times Square on her way to the subway after work, the First Amendment gave her the right, as a journalist, to refuse to testify about it. According to his obituary, he came to moderate his views and warned against reporters expecting special status under the Constitution.

The Times obit emphasized Lewis’s commitment to civil liberties, and his lucid analysis of the law in general. There was not a mention of what I, at least, remember him best for: his relentless opposition to the Vietnam War. Opposition to the war was not that big a deal. By the late 1960s, there were plenty of people writing against the war, and by the mid-1970s a majority of Americans had turned against it. But Anthony Lewis was the only journalist at the center of the establishment who wrote about it at what seemed to me and my college chums to be a sufficient level of rage and disdain. Not flashy Hunter-Thompson-style rage, but calm and unrelenting contempt. You read him twice a week to top up on fury. (And pro-war types read him for the same reason, though their fury was directed at Lewis himself and not the administration.) And then, when the war finally ended, he wrote an annual column commemorating the final United States bombing of Hanoi, whose only purpose was to convince the South Vietnamese government that the U.S. would enforce any peace agreement, which we didn’t.

The nearest equivalent to Anthony Lewis these days would be New York Times columnist (among other things) Paul Krugman. You don’t have to always agree with him to admire his relentlessness.