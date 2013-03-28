Pepsi Has a New Look. Again.

These distinct design approaches are echoed in the two companies' slogans. Over the past 50 years or so, Coke's branding has stressed timeless, universal affirmation: "Enjoy Coca-Cola ... Coke Is It ... Coke Adds Life ... It’s the Real Thing ... Things Go Better with Coke ... Always Coca-Cola." But Pepsi's slogans have usually been rooted in youth-based generational themes: “For Those Who Think Young ... You’re in the Pepsi Generation ... The Choice of a New Generation ... The Taste That’s Generations Ahead ... Be Young, Have Fun, Drink Pepsi ... Generation Next ... Taste the One That’s Forever Young ... Every Generation Refreshes the World." It's sort of like Coke is a classic rock station and Pepsi is MTV.





There's nothing wrong with youth-oriented marketing per se. But perpetually positioning yourself as the hot new freshness is a tricky proposition, because you constantly have to reinvent yourself in order to stay au courant. That's why Pepsi has had so many logo and packaging redesigns over the years. The company has painted itself into a marketing corner where frequent makeovers are almost necessary, especially in our increasingly short-attention-span society. Redesigns also present logistical problems, especially for a firm as large as Pepsi: According to this article, the company's revolving-door approach to brand design has often resulted in "soda cans with the latest logo being unloaded from a truck bearing an outdated one."

All of which brings us back to the new bottle, which is supposed to be the anchor for a new, more cohesive branding effort. Pepsi hasn't yet provided physical samples of the redesigned vessel, but the press photo that's been circulating shows a bullet- or torpedo-like shape that's vaguely reminiscent of the bottles used for sports drinks and energy drinks, which fits in with Pepsi's youth-appeal program. The most intriguing aspect of the new design isn't the bottle itself but the label, which is fairly narrow and exposes more of the beverage. This appears to be a trend in bottle design at the moment; a similar approach can be seen in the new Miller Lite bottle, due to debut in May. (OMFG will weigh in on that design in the weeks to come.)