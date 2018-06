Summer sun doesn't make Bloomberg smile.

Cute animals don't make Bloomberg smile.

Internet abbreviations don't make Bloomberg smile. Billionaries don't take orders.

Neither Bette Midler nor her pink hat makes Bloomberg smile.

Small children don't make Bloomberg smile.

You think it's not easy being green? Try being mayor.

Dressing as a hippie and levitating doesn't make Bloomberg smile.

Leggy ladies don't make Bloomberg smile.

No, seriously, stop trying to make him smile, leggy ladies!

Schoolchildren don't make Bloomberg smile.

Darling babies don't make Bloomberg smile. What do you take him for, a politician?

Rudy Giuliani doesn't make Bloomberg smile. (Rudy Giuliani, of course, makes himself smile.)

Playing Lloyd Dobler doesn't make Bloomberg smile. That young man lacked ambition.

Slippery slides don’t make Bloomberg smile.

Calisthenics don't make Bloomberg smile.

Dressing up as Spider Man and barreling forward in a croctch-emphasizing harness while flashing hook-em horns doesn't make Bloomberg smile.

Matching hipster glasses almost make Bloomberg smile.

Joe Biden makes Bloomberg smile. Bloomberg does not make Joe Biden smile.