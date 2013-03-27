The Tech Community Needs to Grow Up

SendGrid’s decision is dubious at best—the company provided little public explanation that would lead one to believe it did anything but cave in to the mob—but that’s almost beside the point. The Richards case isn’t a singularly grotesque tale of justice subverted; it’s merely a louder and more macabre telling of a story we hear all too often, that of persistent bias in an industry otherwise fond of its image as sophisticated, enlightened, and meritocratic.

Writing in BuzzFeed, Courtney Stanton pointed out just how prevalent cases like Richards’s are. “A woman in the tech community identified people violating the stated Code of Conduct of the group. She was summarily run out of the community,” she began her piece. “Oh, wait, that wasn't just this week, that was six years ago.” What followed was a litany of examples, all from recent years, of tech men behaving badly: harassing female colleagues, groping, advertising a hackathon by touting the presence of “friendly (female) event staff” on hand to serve beer, and bullying any woman who dared speak up about her experience. It’s easy to dismiss each instance as an anomaly, but, taken together, it’s nearly impossible to deny that there’s a troubling pattern at work.

The singular achievement of the Richards case, then, is that it has drawn mainstream attention to the sexism, mild and otherwise, that the tech community usually conceals. Writing in Forbes, Zandt was disturbed by how many people, women and men alike, wondered what Richards could have done differently. Why didn’t she talk to the guys discreetly? Why didn’t she take it up privately with conference organizers rather than tweeting her complaints? That was the reasoning of SendGrid’s CEO, Jim Franklin, who wrote, “To be clear, SendGrid supports the right to report inappropriate behavior, whenever and wherever it occurs. Her decision to tweet the comments and photographs of the people who made the comments crossed the line. Publicly shaming the offenders—and bystanders—was not the appropriate way to handle the situation.”

But, as Zandt pointed out, even if you believe that it was alright to suggest that Richards herself somehow did something wrong, asking the men in charge of the conference to swoop in and intervene was hardly an obvious solution. “As someone who has repeatedly gone to conference organizers (with offers of constructive help, no less!) on sexist behavior, panel lineups, and more, and been basically patted on the head over and over, I can tell you that’s also not the first avenue of action for many women experiencing sexist behavior,” Zandt wrote. Even more troubling was the suggestion that Richards is a mirthless woman who can't take a joke. New York Magazine ran a post titled “All of Silicon Valley is Scandalized Over a Stupid Dongle Joke,” and Amanda Blum, a tech consultant, accused Richards of overreacting, and suggested that she should have just talked to the guys, made a lighthearted comment, and put the whole thing behind her.

That suggestion is understandable—who, after all, would not have rather seen this whole thing resolved amicably?—but it ignores the scope of the problem at hand, which is not only the minority of misogynistic cretins but the majority who is willing to shrug off the cretins' offenses. And I should know. I’m one of them.