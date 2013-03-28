One of the most interesting features of President Obama’s second-term policy agenda is that he doesn’t seem to think he needs one.

OK, he got some of his increase in the top tax rate for high earners even before his second term started. He campaigned on it; it’s policy; that counts. And immigration policy reform seems to be a possibility not too far down the line. And of course there’s gun control, even if it looks doubtful that anything of substance will come of it.

But about gun control: Where did that come from? The tragic answer is Newtown—no more, no less. In the absence of the mass murder of little children, gun control would be no more than the latent but nettlesome Democratic ambition in Washington that it has been for decades. It certainly would not be occupying the top of the news cycle, vexing Democrats who have to run in red states in 2014, and arousing New York Mayor Michael Bloomberg to take on the National Rifle Association in a test of whose ad buys are more potent with wavering senators.

Now, it would indeed be strange if a Democratic White House and Democrats in Congress didn’t look for a policy response to a shockwave like Newtown. Nevertheless, there was no political strategy to pursue gun control in Obama’s second term—merely an opportunity that presented itself. That politicians seize opportunities will come as a surprise to no one.