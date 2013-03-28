But about gun control: Where did that come from? The tragic answer is Newtown—no more, no less. In the absence of the mass murder of little children, gun control would be no more than the latent but nettlesome Democratic ambition in Washington that it has been for decades. It certainly would not be occupying the top of the news cycle, vexing Democrats who have to run in red states in 2014, and arousing New York Mayor Michael Bloomberg to take on the National Rifle Association in a test of whose ad buys are more potent with wavering senators.

Now, it would indeed be strange if a Democratic White House and Democrats in Congress didn’t look for a policy response to a shockwave like Newtown. Nevertheless, there was no political strategy to pursue gun control in Obama’s second term—merely an opportunity that presented itself. That politicians seize opportunities will come as a surprise to no one.

The more revealing question is what exactly Newtown displaced among the Obama administration's second-term priorities. The answer seems to be: nothing. It’s not at all clear that the administration feels any sense of loss at the opportunity costs of spending several months on gun control. Maybe gun control is more important than anything else right now. But there also doesn’t seem to be “anything else” right now.