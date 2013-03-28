Fetal-Heartbeat Abortion Laws Are Dangerous Even If Judges Reject Them

Both laws have other, weedier problems. The court ruled in Roe that states cannot draw a line at a particular gestational age and call it the start of viability. But the Arkansas law does draw a line, at 12 weeks, on the premise that viability ought to be defined as the moment when an ultrasound can detect a heartbeat. Roe permits states to ban abortion after viability, but any prohibitions have to include a health exception, and what physical or psychological conditions constitute a health exception is up to a doctor. The health exceptions in the Arkansas and North Dakota laws are narrowly defined as medical emergencies—cases where there is “a serious risk of substantial and irreversible impairment of a major bodily function,” as the Arkansas law puts it; the North Dakota law uses similar wording. “That wouldn’t even pass the laugh test in court,” said Julie Rikelman, the director of litigation for the Center for Reproductive Rights, a legal advocacy group that plans to challenge the Arkansas law along with the ACLU. “It should not even get to these questions.”

In fact, women in North Dakota and Arkansas may never have to deal with these restrictions. Talcott Camp, the deputy director of the ACLU’s Reproductive Freedom Project, is fairly confident that by the time the laws are scheduled to take effect—Arkansas’s in mid-July, North Dakota’s on August 1—the courts will have blocked them. For a preliminary injunction, she said, “The basic formula is, does the law cause irreparable harm, and is your suit likely to succeed on its merits? We are overwhelmingly likely to succeed,” she said. As for irreparable harm, “Depending on the period of time you’re talking about, the literal Constitutional right could not be exercised…. It’s not as though the state could make up for it by, say, giving you money afterwards.”

There is also not much hope among mainstream anti-abortion advocates, who prefer a legislative strategy that chips away at Roe, that these laws will stand. Paul Linton, who was Americans United for Life’s general counselor for many years, has said that fetal heartbeat measures “have no chance in the courts.” When James Bopp, general counsel to the National Right to Life Committee, spoke to me in July about aggressive laws like these, he worried that they could go all the way to the Supreme Court—where there are not the votes to overturn Roe. “If one of these measures ever got to the Supreme Court, which is highly unlikely because they are so obviously unconstitutional under Roe v. Wade, it would allow the court to refashion abortion law under, maybe, gender discrimination. Which would mean that all regulations on abortion would be unconstitutional.” He continued, “I don’t know what they are thinking.… Normal people don’t spend a lot of time banging their head against the wall.”