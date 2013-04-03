Reading the letters between Hawthorne and Melville, one senses, uneasily, an asymmetric- al affection, and thus, implicitly, a story.

The letters sent between Paul Auster and J.M. Coetzee, recently collected and published under the title Here and Now, span three years, multiple continents, and zero conflicts. That both writers are still very much alive, and presumably pleased that their private correspondence is now public, is alternately mystifying and maddening. Though one does not get the cynical impression that these letters were written with the intention of one day being published, they might as well have been. The correspondence feels artificial and oddly painstaking for something that was done for fun.

The two novelists, both longtime readers of each other’s work, did not meet until 2008. Shortly after, Coetzee, the Nobel Prize–winning South African (now an Australian citizen) suggested they become pen pals. He and Auster—American, seven years his junior—proceed to respond studiously to one another: answering queries mostly in order, formally inquiring after each other’s families, and taking up philosophical considerations ranging from the aesthetics of athletics to the odd frequency of incest in literature. Plato’s Republic is invoked, as are Shakespeare’s sonnets, Beethoven’s piano sonatas, and Bach’s oratorios. The letters can be cartoonishly stodgy.

Both authors have aphoristic moments of charm and good humor, though. In a discussion about sports, Coetzee offers that, “a team of heroes is an oxymoron,” and after Coetzee returns from a trip to India, apologetic that he isn’t a better travel writer, Auster responds, "much better to read about [the relations between human beings and animals] than to be told the color of the cup poor people drink from." Italians, according to Coetzee, run public events "without fetishizing efficiency," and Auster identifies the paradoxical reciprocity of friendship, as being a case in which, "You are both giving more than you receive, both receiving more than you give."

But they agree on too many topics. Coetzee writes that the critic is "like a child lobbing pebbles at the gorilla in the zoo, knowing he is protected by the bars," while Auster defines him as "the sort of person who makes a living by saying clever things at other peoples' expense." Both adore the work of Beckett and Kafka, despise technology ("stupidity has increased on all fronts"), have a romantic view of their work ("Writing,” Coetzee explains, “is a matter of giving and giving and giving, without much respite"), and compose in almost identical styles, though Coetzee is a whiff more scrupulous. Occasionally, they disagree about certain aspects of films that they both ultimately appreciate. In general, the lack of conflict—paired with the relatively artificial conditions under which the letters were written—makes the collection feel unmotivated.





Insight into the secret lives of authors is a valid reason for reading correspondences; ideally, letters provide a kind of cipher to the work—thematic preoccupations might appear in casual allusions, favorite joke structures could materialize. Here and Now doesn’t yield much of this sort of joy. But when the writers’ fictional enthusiasms reveal themselves, it’s particularly potent. In one letter, Auster writes a protracted account of meeting, and then re-meeting, and then re-meeting again Charlton Heston. The report would seem completely senseless were it not for Auster’s career-long obsession with serendipity, coincidence, and ambient paranoia. His anecdote is saved by his art. Likewise, Coetzee’s anti-Apartheid novels and public political views on the subject mean that his extended discussion with Auster about Israel is more than just topical news-rally. This pleasure is infrequent though.