The Man Behind Game of Thrones's Murky Moral Worldview

Martin, now 64 years old, has always been attracted to imagined places. He grew up in the blue-collar town of Bayonne, New Jersey, the son of a longshoreman who didn’t read books and spent evenings at the bar down the street. They lived in federal housing projects five blocks from his school, and, to an extent, Martin says, “those five blocks were my world.” From his house he could see the passing freighters leaving for other countries, and the lights of Staten Island across the New York Bay. “I would walk at night along the water and look at these distant lights and think, one day, I too will see Staten Island. I traveled in the stories I read.” In high school he pored over comic books like Superman and Conan the Barbarian, and started writing for fanzines. He invented and sketched his own superheroes: Manta Ray, who flew around with a big whip and never needed sleep, and Garizan the mechanical warrior, a brain in a bottle who came from outer space.

But as the real world got more complicated, so did the worlds he created. His father had fought in World War II, and as a young man Martin was convinced of American exceptionalism and the total legitimacy of U.S. intervention abroad. But then the Vietnam War began. And around the same time, Martin started reading Tolkien, which enthralled him but struck him as too straightforward in its treatment of good and evil. “The sort of fantasy where all the people get together to fight the dark lord doesn’t interest me,” he said. “We don’t tend to have wars or political controversies where one side is really ugly and wears dark clothing, where the other side wears white and has glowing magical swords.” He registered as a conscientious objector during Vietnam. In the wake of 9/11 he stopped writing for months. “I don’t think it really behooves the United States to try to stop all the conflicts in the world, to depose all the evil dictators,” he said. “It is never clear who is a bad guy and who is a good guy, who deserves to be supported.” Though he does not set out to write allegories, he is determined to make his fantasy as concrete and earthbound as possible.

As fantasy writers go, Martin makes minimal use of magic in A Song of Ice and Fire—he calls his otherworldly elements a kind of “low magic.” And in the first two seasons of the show, the supernatural moments can feel joltingly unreal. In season two the sorceress Melisandre delivers a demon baby that slithers out of her as terrible black smoke spews from between her legs. But even more salient is the brutal carnality of real trauma: a slaughtered infant, a horse’s head cleanly severed, a leg sawed through by a nurse on a battlefield. When the eunuch Varys explains, in an upcoming episode, that the sorcerer who castrated him instilled him with a lifelong hatred of magic, Tyrion Lannister replies: “I feel the need for actual revenge against the actual person who tried to have me killed.” The contrast between magic and assaultive biological reality is by design; Martin likes to keep the mechanics of his magic unknowable and the mechanics of the body concrete. “A lot of fantasists invent very elaborate magical systems but that to my mind is a mistake,” he said. “That reduces magic to a kind of false science. If you just mix some newt’s eye with blood of unicorn to get some result, then you don’t have to be a magician do to it. Then anyone who has a recipe can do it. It’s just science that doesn’t work.”