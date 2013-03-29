The Man Behind Game of Thrones's Murky Moral Worldview

As fantasy writers go, Martin makes minimal use of magic in A Song of Ice and Fire—he calls his otherworldly elements a kind of “low magic.” And in the first two seasons of the show, the supernatural moments can feel joltingly unreal. In season two the sorceress Melisandre delivers a demon baby that slithers out of her as terrible black smoke spews from between her legs. But even more salient is the brutal carnality of real trauma: a slaughtered infant, a horse’s head cleanly severed, a leg sawed through by a nurse on a battlefield. When the eunuch Varys explains, in an upcoming episode, that the sorcerer who castrated him instilled him with a lifelong hatred of magic, Tyrion Lannister replies: “I feel the need for actual revenge against the actual person who tried to have me killed.” The contrast between magic and assaultive biological reality is by design; Martin likes to keep the mechanics of his magic unknowable and the mechanics of the body concrete. “A lot of fantasists invent very elaborate magical systems but that to my mind is a mistake,” he said. “That reduces magic to a kind of false science. If you just mix some newt’s eye with blood of unicorn to get some result, then you don’t have to be a magician do to it. Then anyone who has a recipe can do it. It’s just science that doesn’t work.”

The third season of “Game of Thrones” is its biggest yet, in both budget and the scale of action. It opens with the rival families of Westeros still vying for the throne: Robb Stark is plotting to overthrow the Lannisters, Stannis Barantheon is conferring darkly with Melisandre, the odious Joffrey continues his reign of terror alongside his mother Cersei, grandfather Tywin, and uncle Tyrion, whom Peter Dinklage continues to play with twinkling intelligence. Daenerys Targaryen has recouped her dragons and is trying to gather an army. Theon Greyjoy is languishing in captivity. Jon Snow is wandering the northern tundra with the Wildlings.

The first two episodes are mostly expository, but by episode four the intrigue has been fully ratcheted up. Tyrion—who emerged as the show’s sly moral center after Ned Stark’s beheading—owned the second season. But in the first episodes of season three the women are by far the most layered and fascinating characters. Gwendoline Christie’s Brienne of Tarth has a tough pathos as the female warrior leading Jaime Lannister to King’s Landing. The Daenerys plot line, which sagged as Khaleesi and her troupe of Dothrakis wandered fruitlessly through the desert in season two, is now newly fortified, with Daenerys gaining power. Joffrey is mesmerized by Natalie Dormer’s charming Margaery Tyrell. The final scene of episode four is a visually thrilling one: Daenerys gets her army at last, as her dragons swoop impressively overhead.

Critics were sent the first four episodes of the new season, but Martin has only watched the season premiere. It was a rush, he said, to see his new characters incarnated for the first time: Margaery’s grandmother, a sharp-tongued matriarch called the Queen of Thorns, particularly delighted him. (She is played by English actress and ’60s-era sex symbol Diana Rigg). Martin has been an adviser on each season of the show, but the process has inevitably required giving up much creative control. In some ways, though, Westeros got away from him long ago: At this point many of his fans know the world he created better than he does. The culture of fandom has changed; there are online communities devoted to fulminating over how long Martin takes to produce each book. One Sweden-based superfan, Elio M. Garcia Jr., runs Westeros.org, the main discussion forum for A Song of Ice and Fire, and controls Martin’s official Facebook and Twitter. If HBO needs to clarify details about Westeros, Martin occasionally fact-checks with Garcia.

When we spoke, Martin was at home in Santa Fe, working “on the 747 things that I’m late on.” A Song of Ice and Fire, of course, is still unfinished, and the show’s producers are among the only people in the world whom Martin has told the answer to the biggest question surrounding his books: who will ultimately win the Iron Throne. With the HBO show, he often feels, he said, like “I’m laying track for a railroad and I can hear the locomotive coming up behind me and I can see the smokestack, so I better lay the rails faster.” The television production, the publishers and the editors with their deadlines, the fans clamoring for answers—it is a daily struggle to drown out the noise. So Martin tries to focus on the characters, plotting their triumphs and their ends. “You have to turn on the computer, and just look at the scene,” he said, “and suddenly Jon Snow is in the forest and there are enemies after him and what is he gonna eat and what is your next sentence, what is your next word?”