The case, which I covered as a reporter for the college newspaper, unfolded amid the politics of its day. In Washington, a Democratic president was trying to enact an assault weapons ban over strong opposition led by Wayne LaPierre of the National Rifle Association. The case for a ten-year ban was gaining momentum from a spate of tourist murders in Florida; the massacre of five children at an elementary school in Stockton, California; the use of TEC-9s in a spectacular workplace shooting in San Francisco; and of course the siege on the Branch Davidian compound here in Texas.

At first, Blackburn was charged with involuntary manslaughter. The indictment was thrown out, along with hundreds of others tainted by an ineligible grand juror in the local district attorney’s pursuit of a corruption case. A men’s rights group (those were a big thing at the time) organized a picket line at the courthouse, while victims’ rights groups stood up for the defense. A new grand jury handed up a count of criminally negligent homicide, a more modest charge indicating that Blackburn should have been aware that her actions could cause a man’s death. On top of all that, jurors considered the message their verdict might send in light of a new state law allowing people to carry concealed weapons outside their homes.

In the end, the jury found Blackburn guilty of the reduced charge. No matter the opinions of the various interest groups, the evidence said she had walked outside and shot an unarmed man in the back. “We have to send a signal to people,” one juror told the Austin American-Statesman. “We have to show that you can't just pick up a gun at any time and blow somebody away.”

Since then, there have been more terrifying massacres at Columbine High School, Virginia Tech and Sandy Hook Elementary, to name just a few of the worst. The ban on assault weapons has come and gone. Of the 16,259 homicide deaths counted by the Centers for Disease Control in 2010, the most recent data available, firearms caused 11,078, a little more than two-thirds. The number of deaths prevented by firearms is a matter of speculation.

Meanwhile, gun ownership has declined steadily since the early 1990s, along with the violent crime rate, the murder rate and the percentage of Americans who say they are “afraid to walk alone at night,” according to an analysis of survey statistics by Patrick J. Egan of New York University. But those who do own guns have expanded their rights. Only Illinois and the District of Columbia prevent people from carrying concealed weapons, according to the Government Accountability Office, which counted eight million active permits as of the end of 2011.