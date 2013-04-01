What must surely rank among the most touching demonstrations of the emotional bond between a newspaper and its readers occurred in Washington during the summer of 1973. The Nixon tapes had just been released, and dozens of people flocked to the Washington Post building to wait for the first edition to come off the presses, then visible through the lobby windows. The news was a turning point in the Watergate drama and the crowd felt the urgent need, not just to hold the paper in their hands, but to be present at the place where letters and symbols were being forged into the first draft of history.

The traditional newspaper building, with its hierarchies and tribal rituals, is a thing of the past

It is impossible to imagine anyone being drawn to a downtown newspaper building today to receive the words of reporters on a still-warm paper product, for the obvious reason that information is beamed to each of us so much more conveniently on our personal devices. Besides, most urban papers moved their presses to the suburbs long ago. But as news has ceased to be a physical commodity, so too has the big-city newspaper building lost its meaning.

Traditionally located downtown, close to the centers of power, these buildings were once a paper’s most potent branding tool, a high-visibility signifier of place—not to mention a corporeal reminder of the publication’s significant first amendment powers. In recent years, newspaper buildings have become something else: fabulous real estate. That explains why so many struggling newspapers are now scrambling to convert their flagships into cash. The Boston Herald, Minneapolis Star Tribune and Philadelphia Inquirer have all ditched their legacy buildings and, in the process, set out to reinvent themselves in spaces unencumbered by the baggage of the past.

The Post is the latest to float the idea of unloading its downtown property. There has been surprisingly little protest from the journalists within its 15th Street building, given the glorious doings that unfolded behind those bland, beige brick walls, designed by the firm of Albert Kahn, an architect known for his immense factory buildings. This may have something to do with the charmlessness of the newsroom, an oppressive, low-ceilinged space where access to windows is largely reserved for the muckety-muck editors with offices on the “North Wall.” And even those windows face onto an alley. For the home of such a great and storied enterprise, the Post’s architecture is singularly undistinguished, though Washington’s top planner, Harriet Tregoning, says the 1950 printing plant on L Street and the 1972 office addition on 15th Street are eligible for historic designation because of their Watergate legacy.