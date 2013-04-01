Every boost to the New Zealand tourist trade from Peter Jackson’s Lord of the Rings trilogy is endangered by the doominess of Top of the Lake, a Sundance series that has run three of its seven episodes so far. It's an arresting show when it gets out of doors, with bare mountains as far as the eye can see, and dark, ruffled lakes resting at their feet like guard dogs. There’s even a golden meadow called Paradise. On the other hand, Paradise is inhabited by a band of amiable but daft women who seek healing and who live in shipping containers flown in for them. This group is headed by someone called G.J., who is Holly Hunter in a Rapunzel wig turned witchy grey, and with a croaking voice that might be Regan in The Exorcist. So far, Hunter has had little to do but sit around and utter runic comments. There must be more to come. But if she is restrained, there is always the seething Peter Mullan, a better actor than he is required to be in Top of the Lake, which has cast him as a wild, law-unto-himself father whose pregnant 12-year-old daughter has gone missing—not that he seems worried.

Top of the Lake is written and directed by Jane Campion and Garth Davis. That’s reason enough for taking it seriously, but for being disappointed too. No one could charge Campion with consistency. When she is good she is special: The Piano, In the Cut, and Bright Star. But The Portrait of a Lady and Holy Smoke are previous miscalculations.

The storyline in this miniseries is trying to be a thriller: There’s a murder in the first episode as well as the child in trouble. There’s even a female cop from Sydney, Australia, who has come to be with her dying mother, but who assumes a considerable role in the local police investigation. Jurisdiction? Forget about it, and concentrate on Elisabeth Moss in the part, her intense sexual-romantic confusion, and her vague intimation of something so strange coming it might be occult. The show had some good reviews, and surely Campion deserves respect, but I don’t think she’s the natural director for a suspenseful storyline. The mad community of women in their containers is a threat of some feminist outburst still to come—there were such things in The Portrait of a Lady when a good cast was doing its best to deliver the complexity of a James’ novel.

My guess would be that the last four episodes will become crazier, and less concerned with believability. Still, this New Zealand has an awesome gloom, Elisabeth Moss is a pained, enigmatic beauty, and Peter Mullan is a guy you wouldn’t want to meet on a lonely path with only the mountains and the lakes to see what he might do. Mullan is playing the part in Scots, which is not always easy to hear, but he is one of our great acting presences. Just think of him in Miss Julie, The Claim, Red Riding, and Tyrannosaur—and then there’s The Magdalene Sisters and Neds, which he directed. He knows the monstrousness in people; we believe he has been there. But has he come back?