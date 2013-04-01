"In the world that we're in right now, where you have basically a group of monopolies trying to make themselves impregnable in a particular part of the content world, keeping a company away from your competitor is the biggest value of all," says Jonathan Aberman, managing director at the McLean, Va.-based Amplifier Ventures. "The intrinsic value of an asset if you're trying to build a monopoly is never going to be based on the true market value of an asset. It's going to be based on the negotiation between how badly do you want it and how much do the shareholders want to sell. Sometimes the result is a price that doesn't meet any objective standard of fair market value. But so what? This is not like buying and selling cars, where there are millions of cars."

Take the aforementioned Instagram, which Facebook bought last year for $1 billion in cash and stock. Until then, it was just a fun app that people used to broadcast artistically rendered snapshots. But photo sharing also happened to be a crucial front in the war for social eyeballs, and Instagram would've provided a huge boost to Google Plus, had the search giant thought to buy it first—an existential threat to Facebook's future growth. (And in the networked world, speed is essential: Google bought another photo-sharing app later, but hasn't come even close to Facebook's dominance in that category.)

"Facebook says 'Crap, If Google buys Instagram, they have a great photo sharing app, photo sharing is what a lot of people use Facebook for these days, all of a sudden Google Plus becomes relevant, and we can't let that happen,'" Aberman summarizes. "'So we've got to get in there and buy it, and we will pay a ridiculous number if we have to, because we're spending funny money anyway.'"

Viewed through this lens, a lot of other eye-popping price tags—like Yahoo!'s $30 million acquisition of a 17-year-old's news aggregation app—start to make more sense. Even if Yahoo! never fully monetizes the service, it's worth the cash to prevent someone else from doing so. In 2011, the latest year for which comprehensive figures are available, Google spent nearly $2 billion on acquisitions, Amazon spent $771 million, and Apple spent at least $776 million. Sometimes it's not even about the product so much as the people who invented it: Big web companies often buy whole companies just for their talent. Who knows what damage they could do if they went to a competitor?

So, back to Goodreads. There were many compelling reasons for Amazon to buy a robust social network that provides crucial insight into how people decide what books they like. Apple, which hasn’t built any social capabilities for its massive content platform, might also have benefited from the purchase. In this case, though, the biggest danger wasn't another web titan, but Goodreads itself: Had the founders decided to channel the indie sensibilities of its user base into becoming a publisher and distributor, it could have posed a competitive threat to the province of the Amazonian empire that still deals with books. So Amazon had to make it worth their while not to make that choice.