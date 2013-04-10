Read as a memoir rather than a straight journal, however, Helga's Diary is a lucid and valuable piece of testimony. Its focus is less on Helga's character than on the events she undergoes, but one quality that does stand out is the author's amazing adaptability. The diary describes an unbroken downward trajectory, as Helga is subjected to increasing humiliation, imprisonment, slave labor, and finally starvation. Yet not until the very end, when she is packed into a cattle car with no food or water for days on end, certain that she is on her way to be gassed at Mauthausen, does she lose hope or start to long for death. Until it becomes unbearable, Helga manages to meet the pressure of events with a child's resilience and hopefulness. These qualities, along with good timing, good luck, and good health—and the ability to lie when necessary—helped to carry her through the Holocaust. They also make Helga’s Diary a far less harrowing book than many Holocaust memoirs. Because the full moral and religious dimensions of the horror do not weigh on the young Helga as they did on Primo Levi and others, she is able to treat her experience more as a story of challenges overcome than of the collapse of civilization.

For Czech Jews, the walls started to close in on March 15, 1939, when Hitler's armies marched into Czechoslovakia. Reconfigured as a Nazi puppet state, it quickly introduced anti-Jewish laws modeled on Germany's. The young Helga feels the sheer unfairness of the bans on Jews in parks, cinemas, and schools: "After the holidays I was supposed to go into Year 5. I like school and the thought that I will never be able to sit at a school desk with the other students brings tears to my eyes. But I have to bear up," she tells herself, possibly with the wisdom of hindsight. "There are other things waiting for me and many of them will undoubtedly be much worse."

They were. From 1939 until 1941, the Jews of Prague attempted to maintain a kind of regular life, even as they were deprived of jobs and civil rights. Jewish schools were set up in private homes. She and other Jews try to turn the yellow star into a kind of joke: "It amuses us when we meet other Jews. They always smile, as if to say, 'Looks good on us, doesn't it?' ... We talk gaily and laugh loudly. Let the Germans see that we're not bothered."

But this kind of wry courage is powerless once deportations, the notorious "transports," begin. Some of the most heartbreaking writing in the book comes in Helga's description of the slow decimation of her class, as first one Jewish child and then another gets selected for transportation. No one knows where they are going, or whether they will ever return: As each family is called, friends and relatives help them pack their belongings and cook food for a journey whose end none of them know. Helga's best friend Eva is preoccupied with deciding which of her dolls to take with her: "Eva will carry the dolls themselves in the pocket of her coat, in their own sleeping bags and clothing with transport numbers. What if the handbag were to get lost? Then at least the dolls would be saved."

Finally, the Weiss family is called, and Helga describes each stage of their ordeal. Summoned to the Trade Fair building in Prague, they spend three days in a confused crowd, queuing for food and trying to make the best of the atrocious bathrooms. Then the train arrives to carry them to Terezin, a fortress converted into a vast detention center. In the universe of Nazi camps, Terezin was possibly the least awful, more like a ghetto than a death camp; comparatively speaking, Helga slept in a barracks dormitory near her mother—the men were segregated, and she saw her father only occasionally—and she usually had enough to eat. The inmates improvised schools and put on concerts and plays; by combining rations, they were even able to have parties of a kind. At one such party Helga struck up a chaste flirtation with an older boy named Ota, her first experience of romance: "He's a great guy; we had a nice conversation. He's not one of those crazy boys, like the ones some of our girls date."