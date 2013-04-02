Democrats have, in fact, spent several years failing to pass a gay marriage bill. They spent several more years failing to pass a domestic partnership bill. And before that, they spent several decades failing to pass an amendment to the state’s human rights bill that included mention of gays and transsexuals. (This last measure finally was signed into law when Bill Richardson took over the governor’s mansion in 2003. Richardson also issued an executive order that provided health care benefits to domestic partners that the current Republican governor, Susana Martinez, has kept in place despite her opposition to a domestic partnership law.)

The biggest obstacle to resolving gay marriage in New Mexico, one way or the other, has been the unique influence of the Catholic Church. All things considered, the New Mexico Archdiocese has been relatively demure on social issues like gay rights, having twice taken an officially neutral position on domestic partnership legislation. LGBT leaders argue that the state’s high poverty rate has made the Church friendlier with Democrats in New Mexico than it has in some other states. Allen Sanchez, the executive director of the New Mexico Conference of Catholic Bishops, says it’s the other way: Democrats have made sure not to step on the toes of the Church.

However, when a piece of domestic partnership legislation was put forth in 2009, the archdiocese decided the language was implicitly supportive of gay marriage and decided to come off the sidelines to condemn it. The bishops’ last-minute position had the effect of convincing two Latino Catholic Democratic lawmakers to jump ship, and the bill failed. This followed a huge push from the state’s LGBT community, and an all-night negotiation session with Sanchez that at one point seemed to have brokered a détente. Afterwards, gay rights organizers in New Mexico switched their focus from domestic partnership legislation to marriage equality. New Mexico’s Conference of Bishops has officially opposed same-sex marriage, doubling down in a statement last week, which called this “regrettable for many reasons.”

At the same time, conservative legislators have been in the minority party the better part of a generation and have failed to pass legislation to define marriage as being between a man and woman. Since 1997, a procession of DOMA bills proposed by Republicans have died, one after another, in committee. The nearest one ever came to passing out of the chamber was in 1999, when a joint resolution was briefly “blasted” to the Senate floor, but then quickly tabled.

“No one can get over the opposite hurdle,” said Democratic state Rep. Brian Egolf, a Santa Fe lawyer who failed in his effort last session to put a pro-gay marriage constitutional amendment on the ballot. “We are all kind of stuck.”