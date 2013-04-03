But then the girls arrived, in short order, all three of them. I found skills I never knew I had, like holding an infant on my forearm, her head in my palm. I once changed a cloth diaper so deftly that my friend Derek was startled to realize it was cloth. "You did that just like a regular diaper!" he said. That was one of my proudest moments. I've been known to take all three girls—ages two, four, and six—to the supermarket together, pilfering only one banana and one plastic carton of blackberries to keep them in line. (Shamed by the empty carton and the empty peel, I paid up.) But for all the skills I never expected I'd have, there are more that I know I'll never acquire.

I'm not full of regrets, but I have a few. Last winter and spring, Rebekah decided she was interested in woodworking, and she persuaded us to let her take a hammer and a box of nails and a few pieces of discarded cabinetry down to my study in the basement. I never use the study—I should write "study"—because even after we finished our basement, carving off one room as a quiet workspace for my books and me, I found it was lonely down there, late at night during my writing time, with the girls asleep two floors above me, and even the dogs one floor away. So I continued to write at the kitchen table. The study became Rebekah's. She would bang away with nails, sometimes finishing her elaborate wood creations with rubber bands stretched between the nails and colorful construction paper glued on.

This wasn't supposed to be a permanent arrangement. For the two or three months that her woodworking passion burned hot, she asked if in the summer I would get her a workbench, which we would put out in the garage, and would I build things with her too? I always said yes. One day I even went out to the dark garage to see if there were any electrical outlets, where maybe we could plug in the lamps we would need, when the time came.

The time never came. By May, she had moved on, as five-year-olds do. She didn't ask for the workbench any more, and I didn't think much about the promises I had made. I think I avoided the topic, even in my own mind, because I knew I didn't know how to build anything. What would we do when she aspired to do more than nail one piece of wood to another? What if she wanted to saw something or sand something? I was afraid I would be of no use.

I know, of course, that I can still learn a thing or two. I'm 38: not dead yet. It's possible I could learn to be handy at the workbench; after all, my grandfather was a carpenter, and when I was young, he used to make things with me, at the workbench in his basement. We once made a jewelry box for my grandmother—the grandmother Rebekah is named for.

I wouldn't want to outsource everything, but a good dad should outsource some things. I am not the man to teach them Hebrew, which I did not learn until my twenties. Yet they've already started Hebrew, with an amazing 20-year-old college student named Josef who is the eldest of seven children and has big hair that reminds me of Robert Smith, from the Cure, a band Josef is too young to have heard of. My daughters' foreign-language skills will surpass mine by the time they're twelve years old. I'll have to get better just to keep their respect.

I hereby advertise for someone to appropriately nurture my daughters' love of camping, should they, for whatever reason, incline that way.

And science fairs. I didn't do science fairs when I was their age, and I don't do science fairs now. (I am not sure how my wife feels about them.)

Chess, I have covered.

And college sports is taken, too. But not by me. By Uncle Sean. My daughters are Ducks fans.

Quack.