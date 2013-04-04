The rapture that has greeted “Piero della Francesca in America,” at the Frick Collection, is a bit much. Reactions to this unquestionably beautiful gathering of seven paintings by the fifteenth-century Italian master are so hushed and reverent that I find myself wondering if people are transfixed by the paintings or by their participation in what has been widely recognized as this season’s perfect little museum show. Don’t get me wrong. I have no wish to be a killjoy. It’s extraordinarily important that museums do this kind of small, closely focused exhibition. And the cool, pellucid geometry of Piero’s figures and figure compositions certainly casts a spell. But museumgoers and critics are so quick to embrace Piero’s impassiveness as profundity that they risk losing track of how strange his work really is. Piero’s figures suggest sleepwalkers, becalmed within the great dramas of Christianity, barely able to act or react.

Piero della Francesca has become the Renaissance master about whom a shred of doubt can be raised, but only in order to quickly dismiss any serious reservations. And when nobody is any longer willing to question an artist’s work, it’s fairly certain people have stopped actually looking. Am I the only person on earth who finds the centerpiece of the Frick show, the Virgin and Child Enthroned with Four Angels from the Clark Art Institute in Williamstown, off-puttingly cool? Of course I admire the puzzle-like ingenuity with which Piero fits the monumental Madonna into the suave architectural setting and the elegance with which the angels are arranged like a set of divine chess pieces. The painting, with its marmoreal tonalities, exudes a courtly calm. Or is this courtly calm really just a case of a painting that’s so damn tightly controlled that the life has been sucked out of the figures? Are these otherworldly beings really meant to be made of marble? Is the lifelessness of the figures designed to point to a life beyond this life? Is lifelessness being equated with spirituality? The painting is a marvel, no question about it. But I would rate it a stultifying marvel—a bummer dreamed up by a genius, maybe a transcendent bummer, but a bummer nonetheless.





I admit that I’m playing the devil’s advocate here. What troubles me isn’t that people are embracing Piero’s work—I love much of it, too—it’s that they are reluctant to see that its power is inextricably bound with its limitations. Nearly everybody who has written about the show at the Frick has pointed out that you have here only a glimpse of an artist who cannot be understood without seeing the cycle of frescoes about the Legend of the True Cross in the Church of San Francesco in Arezzo. That vast narrative work is surely one of the wonders of Renaissance art. But, once again, I’d say that it’s a wonder of a particular variety, the greatest example in European painting of a frozen lyricism—maybe even a comatose lyricism—the scenes so ritualized and formalized that every human action is stalled, reconfigured in terms of a magnificently patterned stasis. Of course it’s this refusal to think about human interactions in terms of clear, simple actions that draws people to Piero, that makes them feel he’s our contemporary. Piero’s impassiveness is experienced as enigmatic or uncanny. That’s a perfectly honorable response to the work. For much of the past hundred years, artists of many stripes have questioned the legitimacy of the sturdy old narrative structures, and so Piero can seem like a precursor of Samuel Beckett, an artist who introduces narratives only in order to confound them. What bothers me is that so many museumgoers, critics, and historians seem reluctant to consider what Piero is actually up to.

I suppose there comes a point in the evolution of every great reputation when acceptance becomes all too easy; that is what happened to Raphael in the eighteenth century and to Picasso in the 1950s. With Piero, whose work was virtually unknown from the sixteenth century until nearly the end of the nineteenth century, the shift from modern rediscovery to modern brand is if nothing else an altogether fascinating development in the history of taste. Writing in 1951, art historian Kenneth Clark observed that “quietly, inexorably, almost unobserved, Piero della Francesca has taken his place as one of the greatest artists of the fifteenth century, and thus one of the greatest artists who have ever lived.”