These objections have a lot of force. It is true that paternalism can freeze competition. But it need not do so; consider fuel economy standards, which are based on fleet-wide averages and contemplate a great deal of market competition across car companies and vehicle models. And even if we are inclined to think that individuals are generally the best judges of how to make their own lives go well, the word generally is important. With that qualification, we can see that the objections to paternalism depend on some empirical judgments. Those judgments might be wrong. Do people’s choices always promote their welfare? That question cannot be answered with intuitions and anecdotes. The relationship between freedom of choice and welfare is being tested, with complex results. Sometimes people’s means do not promote their own ends.

Behavioral economists have identified a number of reasons that people’s choices do not always promote their welfare. Inertia is a powerful force; sometimes we fail to take steps that really are in our interest. Human beings often procrastinate, and the long-term may not be so salient to us. We can be tempted by emotional appeals. Sometimes we do not take steps that would make our lives go a lot better. If welfare is our guide, means paternalism might be required, not forbidden. Consider people’s occasionally foolish decisions not to take precautions against financial risks (perhaps by failing to save for retirement) or health hazards (perhaps by failing to exercise or have a proper diet).

Here’s a simple but striking example of the possibility that paternalism can actually increase people’s welfare. We would ordinarily expect people to be worse off if government makes it more expensive for them to purchase goods that they want. If government tells you that you have to spend more to buy a computer, a lamp, or a pair of shoes, your life will hardly be better. But empirical work suggests that there are exceptions. More specifically, cigarettes taxes appear to make smokers happier. To the extent that this is so, it is because smokers tend to be less happy because they smoke. When they are taxed, they smoke less and might even quit, and they are better off as a result.

For various reasons, including its addictive nature, smoking is a highly unusual activity. In light of the risks of error and abuse, we have to be careful in generalizing from it. But the broader point is that in some cases, there can be real space between anticipated welfare and actual experience, leaving room for a paternalism that respects people’s ends. The most modest forms of paternalism may well be best; they include disclosure, warnings, and default rules (such as automatic enrollment in savings plans). Nudges of this kind may well make people’s lives go better.

Suppose that we are not so focused on welfare and that we believe that freedom of choice has a special and independent status. We might think that people have a right to choose, even if their choices cause harm, and that government cannot legitimately intrude on that right, even if it does in fact know best. If people want to buy twenty-four-ounce sodas, energy-inefficient refrigerators, or cars that have terrible fuel economy, they are entitled to do just that. If they want to gamble or smoke, to spend their money rather than save it, or to exercise just once a year, the government has no business intervening (at least if other people are not harmed).

One version of this position suggests that freedom of choice is an ingredient in welfare, indeed an important one. If the government tells people that they have to save money for retirement, cannot eat fatty foods, must not talk on their cell phone while driving, or have to buckle their seatbelts, it may make them frustrated and angry. If so, government has to give careful attention to that problem.

Another version of this position is that freedom of choice is not merely an ingredient in welfare but an end in itself, and thus a kind of trump card. Many of the most deeply felt objections to paternalism are based on an intuition or judgment of this kind. They often take the form of a question: By what right can government legitimately interfere with the choices of free adults?

It is important to emphasize that even if these points are compelling in the abstract, they are not decisive in all cases. Education, disclosure policies, and official warnings should not be out of bounds. Many employers (both private and public) automatically enroll employees in certain pension plans; but you rarely hear employees objecting that such enrollments are insulting to their autonomy. We should be able to agree that insofar as government is respecting people’s ends, preserving freedom of choice, or both, the grounds for reasonable objection are greatly weakened.

No one should deny that freedom of choice is a central part of a good life. Paternalism can be a serious mistake, especially if it eliminates that form of freedom and overrides people’s judgments about their own ends. Education, warnings, and other nudges usually have big advantages over mandates and bans, precisely because they allow people to go their own way. But legitimate concerns about illegitimate paternalism should not be allowed to prevent officials from seeking to identify the best ways to improve people’s lives, even if they end up influencing people’s choices.