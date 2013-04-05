What is it in Coelho’s writing that has convinced so many millions of readers of his sagacity? In part, it is the universality of his central theme: A young person sets out on a spiritual quest, discovers that his elders are no wiser than he is, and ultimately realizes the power for change comes from within. In The Alchemist it’s a shepherd boy, in The Witch of Portobello an orphan, in Brida an apprentice witch. But if you read more than one Coelho, it quickly becomes clear that he is not interested in the nuances of various spiritual awakenings; he’s really only interested in his own. A structure that might do what the best bildungsromans do—chronicle growth, enlightenment, expansion, discovery—becomes a narrow celebration of the author. Plenty of fictional writers include versions of themselves in their work—Philip Roth, Kurt Vonnegut, Charlie Kaufman, etcetera. But what makes Coelho’s version so insufferable is that it has evolved into mere brand management.

Coelho-as-protagonist began tentatively. In Veronika Decides to Die (1998), twenty-something Veronika takes a few packets of sleeping pills while reading an article about Paulo Coelho. Then, in the following chapter, Coelho interjects, speaking (in the third person): “Half shy, half extrovert, he had the desire to be an ‘artist,’ something that everyone in the family considered a perfect recipe for ending up a social outcast and dying in poverty.’’ It’s not enough that these biographical details are already included in the back pages, they must be forced awkwardly into the story itself, lest the reader forget Coelho’s own authenticity and suffering.

By the 2000s, Coelho-as-character, and his career, had become the central story of his books. In The Zahir, the narrator is not explicitly named Coelho, but we are given a few not-so-subtle hints: ‘‘I … look back over my life, a young man who dreamed of becoming a famous writer …” The young iconoclast rebels, travels the world, and ends up “earning more money than his sister”—a dutiful “chemical engineer.” Later, the author character considers his progress: ‘‘I have a large apartment with a view over the Seine, I am loved by my readers and loathed by the critics.’’ Having the Coelho character praise Coelho’s brilliance is nauseating, but it makes a certain sense: By discussing his rise and real estate acquisitions, his followers might continue to learn from his success. His accomplishments also provide the plot for The Aleph, in which the main character, Paulo Coelho, is travelling on a publicity tour on the Trans-Siberian railway. (Along the way, he fends off the advances of a beautiful 21-year-old devotee who insists on accompanying him on the journey.)

Coelho’s most recent work, Manuscript Found in Accra, may at first seem a departure. The book is a faked-up historical document, purporting to be a record of July 14, 1099, when the city of Jerusalem was besieged by crusaders. Surely there will be no author character here, no chapters padded with stories of publishers’ dinners and swatting off of ardent readers. "This evening," Coelho writes, "a group of men and women of all ages went to see the Greek, whom we all know as The Copt." Uh oh, this is ominous. A Coelho avatar emerges, and spouts forth the lamest, the most cloying, and the dullest faux biblical speak since Charlton Heston in The Ten Commandments. ‘‘The gazelle eats the grass and is devoured by the lion,” Coelho writes. “It isn’t a matter of who is strongest, but … the cycle of death and resurrection.’’ This is no more than Lion King lite and a classic Coelho tactic: taking a self-evident truth and repackaging it with an air of arcane, pre-modern wisdom.

Coelho’s witterings are at least relatively inoffensive when they’re borrowed from Disney rather than just wrong. Take, for example, this snippet of profundity in Manuscript Found in Accra: When a child emerges “from a woman’s womb,” Coelho writes, “it doesn’t matter how many people are present; the final decision to live rests with the child.’’ And this is where the real Coelho creepiness comes in. Behind all the blandness, bad writing, and relentless self-promotion are just the barest bones of a philosophy or moral system, and what’s there isn’t so straightforward or harmless. The idea that even a newborn can make choices about whether to live or die is baffling, but it is actually just Coelho’s “everything is possible” philosophy carried to an absurd conclusion.