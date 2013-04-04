Mark Sanford is one step closer to a remarkable political comeback after locking up the Republican nomination for Congress in South Carolina’s First Congressional District on Tuesday. A general election match-up in conservative South Carolina might seem like an easy final leg for Sanford, but there’s no guarantee that he’ll waltz to victory. Next month, Sanford will face off against Elizabeth Colbert Busch—Stephen’s sister—in a deeply conservative district where Democrats don’t usually have a chance. This time, they do.

At first glance, the district looks nearly unwinnable for Democrats. Across the country, only three Democrats represent districts as conservative as South Carolina’s First, and all three of them originally won modestly more moderate districts, and then barely hung on after Republican-led redistricting. In each case, the Democratic incumbent narrowly won his first election by fewer than 1,000 votes. Colbert Busch is not an incumbent, and no Democratic candidate has won an open seat as conservative as South Carolina’s First since at least 2008.

Against another opponent, it would be almost impossible for Colbert Busch to prevail. Romney won the district by 19 points last November, and the electorate may be even less favorable to Democrats in the upcoming special election. Nearly half of Obama voters in the district were African American, and black turnout tends to decline more than white turnout in off years. In the 2010 midterms, for instance, black turnout declined by 33 percent compared to 2008, while white turnout only declined by 26 percent.

But Colbert Busch has a real shot against Sanford, whose moral transgressions have turned off a lot of voters. A new Public Policy Survey shows Colbert Busch actually starting out with a narrow two-point lead, 47-45. Only 76 percent of Republicans support Sanford, with an unusually high 39 percent holding an unfavorable impression of him. Unsurprisingly, 59 percent of women also hold an unfavorable impression of the Appalachian Trail’s famous hiker.