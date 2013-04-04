Dr. Ben Carson, the famed neurosurgeon and overnight GOP star, wasn't known to most people at Johns Hopkins University, where he has worked for more than two decades, as an outspoken social conservative. But after telling Sean Hannity last week that no group should be able to redefine marriage, "be they gays, be they NAMBLA, be they people who believe in bestiality," he is now.

The media reaction to Carson's comments was predictably harsh. Business Insider called him "not just some fringy zealot," but a fringy zealot who was a reminder of "the danger Republicans face when they fall in love with a 'candidate' who has yet to be vetted by a single voter." But at Hopkins, there is outrage and confusion.

"I was shocked," said Justin McArthur, the director of the Department of Neurosurgery at JHU. "I never heard him say anything like this. I never heard him imply anything like this." McArthur, who has worked with Carson for twenty-five years, wrote him a letter after the Hannity interview. "I told him that I respected him," McArthur says, "and that I was … shocked by the remarks he made, and that I felt that while he'd made a TV apology for the remarks, he owed the Hopkins community an apology." (Carson did, in fact, apologize in the Baltimore Sun for his "choice of words" while maintaining "no group of individuals, whoever they are, whatever their belief systems, gets to change traditional definitions.")

"What do you do when arguably one of most famous doctors at Hopkins—and he's done a lot of good—has gone and done something like this?" asked John Krakauer, director of the Center for the Study of Motor Learning and Brain Repair at Hopkins and one of Carson's strongest critics on the medical campus. "It's still OK, when it comes to the gay issue, to hide behind your religion, but I’m hoping that this is the moment where that changes. … If I were a faculty member who said I don't think women should be in leadership positions, I don't think I would be around much longer."