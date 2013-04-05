When House Democrats failed to win a majority last November, despite winning the popular vote, many people recognized how difficult it would be to realize President Obama’s dream of retaking Congress in 2014. Just how difficult, though? Ian Millhiser of Think Progress argued this week that, if the election were held today, Democrats would win the House popular vote in a landslide but take only a narrow 5-seat majority. According to Millhiser, Democrats command the support that ought to give them a large majority, but gerrymandering wrongfully denies them seats they deserve. For Democrats, the interpretation is certainly tempting. But it’s too simple. The available evidence doesn’t augur a Democratic landslide, and gerrymandering is not at all the sole culprit for the GOP’s structural advantage in Congress.

Why does Millhiser think Democrats would win in a landslide? After all, it’s been just a few months since Democrats narrowly won the House popular vote by about 1 percentage point. His analysis is based on a recent Quinnipiac survey showing Democrats leading the generic ballot by 8 points, 43 to 35. But there are three reasons to be skeptical of this interpretation. First, the Quinnipiac poll is somewhat of an outlier—in fact, it's the single best survey for Democrats this year. The latest Huffington Post Pollster average shows Democrats ahead by a more modest 5 points. Second, the Quinnipiac poll is of registered voters, not likely voters. While there’s nothing wrong with using registered voters this far out, especially in a presidential election year, it’s all but bound to overstate the Democrats in an off-year election. Third, generic ballot tests have tended to overestimate Democratic support in the national House popular vote, although that hasn’t been true in the last two elections (perhaps because of the house-effects of pollsters like Gallup and Rasmussen over the same time period).

If Democrats did manage to win the House popular vote by an 8-point margin, they would win a more comfortable majority than five seats. Millhiser argues that Democrats would need to win the popular vote by 8 points because Republicans won the median district by 7 points. But just because Republicans won the median district by 7 points doesn't mean that Democrats would need to win the House popular vote by more than that to carry the House. That logic--the uniform swing--applies well to presidential elections, but it's not so useful for congressional elections. If it did, Democrats would have struggled to win control of the House in 2006 and fallen well short of their eventual 30-seat gain. Between 2004 and 2006, for instance, districts swung between 34.6 points in the direction of Democrats and 19.2 points in the direction of Republicans.

Why doesn’t the uniform swing work in congressional elections? One obvious cause is open seats: when representatives retire, they lose the advantages of incumbency and seats can swing wildly as a district returns to its partisan leanings or toward a strong candidate. Another factor is variations in candidate quality and fundraising—one year, a representative might not face a serious challenger or might not even have any opponent at all; the next year, they might face a well-funded, credible challenger who had waited for the right moment. Even the handful of scandals every election cycle create additional opportunities unforeseen by the uniform swing, as Mark Sanford may demonstrate in South Carolina.