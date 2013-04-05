The first two episodes of “Vice,” a newsmagazine show premiering tonight on HBO, feature footage of exploding suicide bombers, a rogue Filipino gunsmith fashioning pistols as a kitten sits inches away, and lingering shots of severed hands and heads. In the pilot, Shane Smith, Vice Media CEO, heads to Afghanistan to interview teenage Jihadists and meet with a Taliban leader. "You see the effects of suicide bombing," Smith says, "and I dunno, it fucks your head up."

At 42, Smith is big and bearded with the gruff, smoky voice of an aging rocker. Talking to him, you get the sense that his vision for "Vice" contains two battling strains. On the one hand is a disgust with the partisan news landscape and an angry passion for the issues addressed in his show. “The human race is facing all kinds of problems and all we are doing is pointing fingers and saying, your interpretation of the problem is different from my interpretations of the problem,” he told me. “I want people to know what war is about.” But on the other hand is the scary ennui of a man who has mastered the web traffic game, who knows what people want to see and is determined to deliver it, who has built an empire on flinging sensational clips at the Internet in a wild bid for eyeballs. “I like to punch you in the face,” he said. “I want to surprise you, I want to be like nothing you’ve seen before. The next day at the bar I want you to go, fuck, did you see that thing on Vice?”

Vice first launched in Montreal in the mid-’90s as a foul-mouthed little zine that set out to be the voice of youth counter-culture. It gradually expanded into a global organization with some 900,000 subscribers. But the turning point, Smith told me, was the creation of the online video site VBS.tv in 2006. He was infuriated by media coverage of the wars in Iraq and Afghanistan. “I thought, somebody should say something about this. Then I realized I had one of the biggest youth platforms in the world.” The VBS.tv motto was “Rescuing you from television’s deathlike grip.” Now Vice is a mini-media empire based in Williamsburg that includes a flourishing website, an in-house ad agency, and a record label. Its YouTube channel has over a million subscribers. The HBO show offers a few birds-eye glimpses of Vice’s Brooklyn headquarters, all exposed brick and funky wall art, like a Williamsburg coffeehouse furnished with cubicles. Before striking the deal with HBO, Vice turned down an offer from another major network to create its own news show. As Smith recalls it, his agent Ari Emanuel (brother of Rahm and the model for "Entourage"'s Ari Gold) told him: “Listen, they are gonna censor you to death.”

“Every time FOX news says, ‘These guys are punks, I’m like, guess what? I got a million more followers.”

HBO has not defanged the "Vice" brand. In the pilot, a correspondent in the Philippines follows a governor registering for reelection amid assassination attempts and visits a militia camp that trains child soldiers. The second episode features a South Korean pastor who helps women sold into sex slavery to escape from North Korea, shepherding them—“Vice” rep included—on a late-night boat ride across the Mekong River into Thailand. The show’s correspondents are lanky guys in skinny jeans and button-downs and thick-framed black glasses, and the strangeness of seeing these displaced urbanites standing on a mound of rubble or wandering through a crowd of rifle-toting child soldiers never quite wears off. They all have the same semi-wakeful SoCal drawl and an attitude toward their dire surroundings that can feel less like outrage than insouciance. “Everyone has a gun, man,” says correspondent Ryan Duffy, sporting tattoos and a fauxhawk, to the Filipino governor. “That’s a lot of cars, man,” he says of the governor’s convoy.