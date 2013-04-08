If anything, sanctions have made the bluster worse. North Korea dove into its latest bout of saber-rattling precisely because the United Nations Security Council passed its third round of sanctions on March 7, in response to North Korea’s third nuclear test. Diplomats thought the embargo would quickly choke the state financial bank and make any militant plans difficult for the leadership. "These sanctions will bite, and bite hard," U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Susan Rice said in a common reprise after the vote.

Understanding that he will only face more of the same from the international community, Kim is defiant, and ever more determined to blackmail the world into acceding to demands for aid, concessions, and recognition as a nuclear state. Ever since February, he has nullified the 1953 armistice that halted the Korean War, announced that he would restart the mothballed nuclear reactor at Yongbyon, and blocked entry to South Korean managers who oversee factories that employ Northern laborers at the Kaesong industrial zone.

On the west coast, Kim supervised live-fire artillery exercises and beach landings, even threatening an artillery strike on a nearby South Korean island. Near the opposite eastern shore, North Korea's army has reportedly deployed two medium-range Musudan missiles capable of hitting American army bases in Japan. It’s more likely that North Korea will test the devices on or around two auspicious dates this month: the first anniversary of Kim's inauguration on April 11, and the birthday of his grandfather, the “Great Leader” Kim Il Sung, on April 15.

Onlookers can be forgiven for assuming that North Korea is suicidal, and that it is purposely setting Asia on the path to a second Korean War in a repeat of diabolical, Fascist expansionism. But contrary to Western perceptions, North Korea is not crazy, writes the historian Andrei Lankov in his upcoming book, The Real North Korea. Its chief decision-makers make carefully planned chess moves, designed to instill the most effective haranguing possible without provoking an all-out war.

The Kim clan, Lankov says, places survival above all else. It needs money, especially in the form of foreign currency, from the outside world.

In late March, the Obama administration’s public relations-driven strategy of flying stealth B-2s, nuclear-capable B-52s, and F-22 Raptors only added powder to the keg. Deep into the tit-for-tat escalation, the White House possibly realized that, yes, the North Korean regime enjoys popular support, and that a country devastated by American air raids in the Korean War does not take kindly to the sight of nuclear-capable American aircraft near its borders. So it comes as no surprise that Pentagon officials announced last Wednesday that the White House has dialed back its “playbook” of military spectacles.

Because the enigmatic state is interested in survival and not regional domination, its leaders will avoid any collision that would provoke an American-led invasion north of the DMZ. But a military skirmish could come “before the end of the year,” said Robert Kelly, a political science professor at Pusan National University in South Korea. “North Korea has painted itself into something of a corner with its recent extreme rhetoric. It may have to act just for credibility’s sake, but it will be something minimal, something containable. They do not want a major attack to spiral into a war they cannot win.”

The South usually takes the blunt end of those attacks because Kim understands that Seoul is unwilling, or unable, to launch a full retaliation that would lead to unification, said Leonid Petrov, a North Korea researcher at the Australian National University in Sydney. “Many South Koreans don’t want unification because it will bring them many social and economic challenges,” he said. “Kim Jong Un knows this. That’s why he’s is so bold.”

The Supreme Leader’s father, Kim Jong-il, mastered the axiom. In March 2010, North Korea allegedly torpedoed and sank a South Korean naval corvette; eight months later, the aggressor bombarded a South Korean island with artillery shells. The episodes together killed 50 South Koreans. “The disputed sea border of the Yellow Sea is always convenient for provoking South Korea,” Kelly said. “The point is to bully South Korea into aid, assistance, fuel, and other transfers, with few conditions, by threatening it,” he added.

As a high-tech powerhouse that is home to 50 million people, South Korea is in an odd position having to put up with nonsense from an erratic and crumbling neighbor. But Seoul is ensconced in a crescent of powers all pursuing their own geopolitical agendas: China, Japan, Russia, and ranks of American military bases. The boisterous democracy sadly has a fraction of the say over what happens, at least militarily, in its corner of the Pacific. Or, to use an old Korean proverb, “A shrimp’s back breaks in a fight among whales.” Wise words for understanding how some Koreans see their place in history.

So it goes with the latest fiery rhetoric, and the understandable indifference many South Koreans have towards their northern neighbor even if there is some anxiety this month. The older generation has seen the Cold War come and go, and today all sorts of Koreans don’t see the relevance of the unending chatter from Washington and Pyongyang. Should they care about what either side thinks is important, they would be feeding into the cycle of war threats that usually leads to nothing. For them, the status quo is just fine.

