You were my crib;

then my cellar cell, whose overhead



door I banged on night

and day to wake you; then my grave—



but no, you weren’t a coffin

exactly. I was in—



suspended animation. Inside an escape pod.

Nightly your computer took a breath for me.



26,000 years later,

as the hatch blew open, I rubbed



nuggets of sleep

from my eyes. I breathed an air



whose purity made me faint

then stared stupidly at the new sky. Volcanic



music, a seltzer ocean, warm nights—the homeworld is

now. You took me so far.