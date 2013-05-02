I was at home under the shade of the gumbo-limbo tree

Reading the story of what happened to the little elephant with unbridled



Curiosity. Still, I ask too many questions, even now.



I was imagining the common turtle on his Lucite island

In the hollow of the claw-foot tub in our attic dying off with



Little drama all that summer long, the water getting imperceptibly



More shallow every day, while I was riding brindled horses

Up the mountains in the West. I wouldn’t know the day he stopped.



It didn’t hurt, they told me; he just went to sleep in sun.



I stopped loving a boy one day, which day, exactly,

I wouldn’t know, much the same as the never-knowing



When or how the trout I caught regrew the wound



His inner cheek took on (I was groomed to throw him back)

After the whisking of the treble hook went in,



And was then yanked out. Or what hour it could have been

When once my father was at peace,



Alive, wading with me, knee-high into Slippery Rock,



And I stood there with him in the middle of the creek



Curious in wild sun and wondering.