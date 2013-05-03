Bending over rows of four o’clocks

now wet with evening, he picks off

dead blooms, tipping their seeds

into an envelope for next year,

though he knows he won’t be here.

Through the screen door, I smell

cut grass, wild onion, gasoline.

Under his T-shirt stained green,

his skin’s already begun to yellow

like a window shade finally ruined

by too much smoke and sun.

Gloaming is not the word for how

night shows up, draping the city sky

whose trapped sulfur and junk-light

fight off true dark. He looks up

from cleaning the mower blades,

knows I’m checking on him again.

I open the pantry, pretend to be

absorbed by the jars of tomatoes

he canned last summer, heirlooms

floating soft in the murk of time.

And when he calls my name, asking

for a massage, having asked too much

of his body today, his face is blank

and gray like the sky just before rain.