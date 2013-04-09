The hit of the London stage these days, a play called This House, is set during the grimmest period of postwar British politics, when the humbled former empire fell to its knees in the late-’70s, hobbled by strikes, economic decline, power shortages—even dear old Big Ben stopped ticking. As the punk soundtrack recalls, these were years of anarchy in the U.K.; the country creaked toward calamity. Most lines in This House—set in the House of Commons from 1974–79—belong to the shabby parliamentary whips responsible either for cobbling together a minority government (the Labour Party) or undermining it (the Conservatives). But the real star of the play is an up-and-coming politician, Maggie Thatcher, although no such character ever appears onstage.

When the drama ends, it is with the collapse of the Labour government and the election in 1979 of a Conservative majority. Before the curtain falls, the new prime minister speaks via a recording, intoning with the nasal insistence that became so familiar during the eleven years of her governance that followed.

All this is old news, so why is the play a smash-hit now? Some critics cite parallels to the contemporary nation: the economic doldrums, laments over “Broken Britain,” aggressive cuts by a Tory government. Yet this time is nothing like old times. Not only because the social strife isn’t as acute, but because few would mistake Prime Minister David Cameron for a forceful leader. The play—and the Iron Lady herself—loom large today because of the lasting effect her rule has had on this country. Leftists of a certain age still despise her with spitting passion, but they never deny her impact.

As This House reminds us, her rise was remarkable given the attitudes of the period. In the 1970s, professional men still shamelessly patronized their female counterparts, condemning them to one of two categories, akin to those in the chortling fiction of P.G. Wodehouse: Ladies were either objects of adoration or bothersome aunts. This lady, however, was iron.