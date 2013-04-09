Last week the Associated Press removed the term illegal immigrant from its stylebook. This followed claims, aired with especial insistence since last year, that the term is a disguised slur, designating certain persons as “illegal” in neglect of all else that comprises their personhood.

The debate over this issue implies that the word illegal is being used in an unusual way. However, it isn’t. Judgments on illegal immigrant turn not on the question as to whether a person can be designated illegal – there is no coherent argument that they cannot – but on whether one approves of the basis upon which our nation classifies persons as illegal.

The idea that illegal is misused in applying to a human being has a visceral appeal, but founders on both logic and custom. Journalist Jose Antonio Vargas, who revealed his own undocumented status last year, observes that we do not tar someone as an “illegal driver” after they have run a red light. However, the analogy is off. To reside in a country illegally is an ongoing condition, whereas there is no rule that someone who has run a red light is thereafter forbidden to drive.

As such, in English we apply adjectives to describe human beings’ states and conditions all the time with no one batting an eye. Is the public intellectual inaptly designated because so much of her existence takes place in private? We also apply adjectives in judgmental ways. Unlikely would be the argument that someone should only be designated a drunk driver while committing the offensive act in question, thereafter unjustly essentialized by the term ("After all, he isn’t drunk all the time…")