Instead, things blend and start to feel worryingly interchangeable: lighters, daughters, Roger’s disappointed women, even Roger himself. The actor playing PFC Dinkins is a dead ringer for a young John Slattery, and as if to drive this unlikely parallel home, Roger remarks later that he enjoyed his time at Pearl Harbor and can still smell the gardenias. While some of these doublings are productive, their profusion might have felt less arbitrary if the show had respected its earlier arcs (and there’s time—perhaps it will). But the premiere felt like an exercise in ennui, a showcase of the uninteresting problems of uninteresting people. Don’s fantasy about slipping out of his skin stopped being compelling some time ago, and with the onslaught of new characters we don’t know or care about, the cast is starting to feel like a set of paper dolls. (There’s Joan, propped on the stairs.)

Perhaps this season is less concerned with continuity and plot than in trafficking in symbols.

It’s not unusual for Matthew Weiner to bury a lot of changes between seasons, and it often works beautifully, but this particular leap elided many of the most interesting questions posed in season 5. We ended that season unusually involved in Pete’s point of view and concerned about his marriage; now, to the extent that we saw him at all, he’s back to his usual self. If we looked forward to seeing Peggy develop her quiet determination, nervousness, and competence in a workplace uncomplicated by Don’s mentorship, we instead encounter a brash, powerful Don Jr. If we were left shaken by Lane’s suicide, no one now seems troubled by it—if his death comes up again, I suspect it will be a device to further develop Don’s guilt over Lane’s and Don’s half-brother Adam’s deaths.

Not that we have access to Don, of course; he’s so closed off he’s almost mute. The camera has dipped in and out of Don’s head through the seasons, but season 6 begins with an unusually distant third-person, and so much precious screen time is spent on one new character almost dying and another getting a camera and skis. As for Betty and her wonderful bird-shooting particularity and exquisite rage, she has inexplicably became a wooden woman-child, reappearing here as a slightly sociopathic matron who has aged some fifteen years, although Joan, considerably older than Betty, remains gloriously unchanged.

Perhaps this season is less concerned with continuity and plot than in trafficking in symbols. “Who cares?” Bert Cooper said when Don’s big secret was revealed in the first season, and in retrospect, that may have been an important lesson for viewers: We’re not meant to put too much stock in the events of SCDP, or in history, or in the characters’ particular pasts. Instead we get thematic tides, constellations of events and objects at particular poetic moments; the show is more symphonic poem than novel. Nothing builds. “They’re just some pennies you pick up off the floor, stick in your pocket and you’re just going in a straight line to you-know-where,” Roger says, and if many critics have found that psychotherapeutic rhapsody of Roger’s useful as an expository map of the season’s concerns, so is his outburst. “I don’t feel anything,” he says, and we sympathize, as neither do we.

In this more orchestral sense, the premiere’s oddest symbolic pairing is Sandy and Don. Both initially committed to difficult but conventional paths to success, they both fail, and now they’re both hungry for another way—for paradise in Don’s case or utopia in Sandy’s. “People are just naturally democratic if you give them a chance,” Sandy says to Betty just before she vanishes like the figure in Don’s ad, leaving her violin behind like a discarded suit. And her description of the East Village—which in no way resembles Betty’s experience of the same—does resemble Don’s description of Hawaii: “It’s not just a different place. You are different,” Don says, “You don’t miss anything. You’re not homesick. It puts you in this state: The air and the water are all the same temperature as your body.” Ever nostalgic for pasts he never had while building futures he doesn’t want, Don just wants to eliminate the disjunct between himself and his environment—he wants to be room temperature. He wants to disappear.