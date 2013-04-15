Habitats goes on like this, and it does not get easier to take. Perhaps you have heard of the writer Roxana Robinson, author of Auchincloss-lite novels that chronicle the troubles of east coast WASPs? Robinson writes in a small home office within her “Classic 8” (that’s five bedrooms, three for you and two for your staff, if you’re not up on your old-school housing jargon), located in an Art Deco building just off Park Avenue. Naturally, she and her husband bought long ago. In the living room, inevitably described as “sweeping,” hangs a massive oil painting of Robinson herself, dressed as Madame X of John Singer Sargent fame. “Her characters,” Rosenblum explains, “would feel at home among all these lovely things.” So would I, if you’re offering, though that painting just has to go.

Even when Rosenblum ventures to less tony neighborhoods, it’s hard not to be jealous. Meet Barbara McCall, “a retired nurse with a round face and a halo of curly hair,” who lives in the Soundview section of the Bronx. Soundview, you might recall, was the home of Amadou Diallo, the innocent, unarmed Guinean immigrant shot 41 times by the police; when the officers were later acquitted, Soundview and many other New York neighborhoods were rocked by weeks of angry demonstrations and 1,700 arrests. But this part of Soundview sounds frankly bucolic. Children play in the parks, everyone shops at the local supermarkets, and there’s no shortage of parking. McCall’s three-bedroom on the 22nd floor (rent $1,150) has sweeping views of the Empire State Building, the George Washington Bridge, the Sound, you name it, and on the Fourth of July the sky fills with fireworks in all directions. “I’m spoiled,” she tells Rosenblum.

“I don’t remember his name. But his apartment…”

Habitats is expressly not a book about décor or design, and yet all the same, everyone has a better apartment than you, with handsomer furniture and nicer neighbors, blooming gardens, killer views. Even the folks in shoebox studios are maniacally joyous. But that is not the worst of it, not by a long shot. Not only is everyone here living better than you, thanks to rent control or having bought a lifetime ago, they don’t even pay for the privilege. Market rents are for suckers. A studio on West 47th Street, tricked out with tin ceilings, pine floors, and art deco furnishings, belongs to an actor who pays $900, about a third of the average rent for the neighborhood. A fabulous walkup on Lafayette Street across from the Public Theater cost just $350 a month, so obscenely low that the tenant felt guilty and increased his own rent, to $500. Mary McCarthy’s stepdaughter is paying $700 for her light-filled pad on East 29th. A 2500-square-foot loft smack on Broadway, with glorious beaux-arts half-moon windows, rents for $1300 a month, one-tenth the market rate. The curator of a Staten Island museum gets to live upstairs rent-free. Then there are the artists in a SoHo loft the size of an airplane hangar, bought for a song in the 1970s. “Our lives were simply never about making money,” the owner tells Rosenblum. Nice work if you can get it. And just when you thought that Rosenblum’s eye was trained on the dwindling population of bohemians who lucked into spacious digs, she lands the coup de grâce: the Brearley-educated daughter of a Goldman Sachs stockbroker living in an Upper East Side penthouse “thanks to the miracle of rent stabilization.”

There are two ways to conceive of lives like this. A few, at least, know they have got extraordinarily lucky. But most of the inhabitants in Habitats figure themselves to be members of a sort of real-estate Calvinist elect: the chosen few who through some internal goodness have fallen into the apartment they deserve while the rest of us peer through the windows in envy. (It is possible, I realize, that the newspaper may have killed the Habitats column for the precise reason that the chosen few are now fewer in number than ever, and that Constance Rosenblum has already interviewed every single person in New York who actually is happy to be living here.)

You and I will never be the subjects of a book like Habitats, and with rent now at such extortionate levels, with the quality of life in New York so low and the cost so high, the only way to read this book is with a kind of masochistic gratification. These are the exceptions that prove the rule, that remind you that you are not insane, that life in New York really is this bad. In that way Rosenblum’s book is ironically reassuring: The only people who believe otherwise are the lucky ducks within these pages and the new arrivals still naive enough to believe what they read in The New York Times.