The case hits the U.S. District Court of Northern California in June. If the court decides to rule on the merits, its decision wouldn't just make it easier to bring your house up to code. It could also force one of the fastest changes to an entrenched business model in judicial history—a model that shouldn't have been allowed to take root in the first place.

Money is at the heart of most fights over open access to public resources. The federal court system, for example, charges 10 cents per page through PACER because the website generates about $100 million for upgrades to courtroom technology. Malamud had worked with internet activist Aaron Swartz, who committed suicide in January, to "liberate" millions of PACER documents. And a project has been underway since 2009 to do the same thing more gradually, with the help of willing pirates who install a browser plug-in that automatically uploads PACER documents they buy to a site called RECAP (get it?). But the courts are unlikely to stop charging for good if that steady funding stream isn't somehow replaced.

Same goes for state regulations that legal information services like LexisNexis and Westlaw now hold exclusive rights to distribute. Governments haven't had the technical capabilities to maintain their own online legal databases, so they license them to private companies, which results in web pages that can't be linked to or searched (if there's a public version at all). Malamud is also on a crusade to defy those policies—his most recent victory was in Washington, D.C., where he scanned the 32,062-page, leather-bound volume of municipal regulations and posted it online. The next week, D.C.'s general counsel waived the copyright provisions, and made the entire thing available for free download.

In both situations, the government should fund the systems required to make the law freely accessible and reproducable, so that the tech-savvy may find user-friendly ways to display it. Technical codes, however, pose a different challenge. The American Society for Testing and Materials, for example, makes $38.6 million from selling publications—losing even the income from those that have been incorporated into law would be a big hit to its $61 million in total revenue. Another big group, the National Fire Protection Association, relies on the regs for $42.6 million out of its $70 million in revenue. If they didn't distribute the burden across everyone who pays for copies, either government or industry would have to bear most of it, which NFPA president Jim Shannon doesn't think is desirable either.

"The system that we've got now provides us with an independent revenue source," he says. "We don't want any one source, even the government, to pay for them, because ultimately then you're beholden to them."

Malamud thinks the standards development organizations could probably find a way to make it work. He points to the organizations' high executive salary packages—Shannon made $1.04 million in 2011, and ASTM president James Thomas made $914,000—and suggests they could compensate for lost revenue by doing more training and certification, selling deluxe editions, and charging higher membership fees. "There is lots of money sloshing around the system, including plenty to pay for public access," he says. Plus, when the NFPA did make the codes available for free in read-only format, it didn't see a big decrease in print sales. It's possible that customers would still want the dead tree version, even if the group gave up its copyright entirely. (Columbia University administrative law expert Professor Peter Strauss, who is also advising Malamud, has put together a comprehensive set of proposals for how this might be accomplished.)

But voluntary change is hard, and it's easier to just try to protect your franchise. The International Codes Council has spent a few hundred thousand dollars a year since 2005 lobbying Congress, and when the National Archives and Records Administration asked for comments on Strauss’ request to change how the federal government incorporates privately-written codes, the American National Standards Institute protested vigorously, arguing that the internet “has not changed the underlying protections of intellectual property, nor has it changed the need and the ability of standards developers to cover the significant costs of creating the documents that are used to further public policy goals in law and rulemaking."

That may be true in the arena of expressive works, like music and literature, which people have a choice to consume or not. But when it comes to the law, the right to read and reproduce rules the public must obey trumps the right of authorship. Legally binding codes and standards should never have enjoyed the protections of copyright, and the internet has only made it easier for them to be distributed free of charge.

Most industries have been forced to adapt to the demands of digital capitalism, after all. It’s time our democracy adapted, too.