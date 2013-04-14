Wendy Moore’s excellent new book, How to Create the Perfect Wife, joins a long list of “How To” texts that fail to divulge the secrets promised by their titles. (How to have a “One Hour Orgasm,” how to ensure “A Great Day Everyday,” etc.). Moore’s history, however, distinguishes itself from these other works of art because its tone is dry and amused, and the author’s approach to her subject is ironic. Even her subtitle—Britain’s Most Ineligible Bachelor and His Enlightened Quest to Train the Ideal Mate—has a certain sting. And the story she tells is simply astonishing.

I admit to having felt a certain trepidation after reading Moore’s hilarious opening chapter, because it wasn’t obvious that she got the joke. But her understated comic style is actually perfect for the material. She begins in the spring of 1769, where we are introduced to the 20-year-old Londoner Thomas Day: “Tall and well built with curling black hair and large hazel eyes, he might have been considered handsome were it not for his stooped shoulders, the severe marks of smallpox that pitted his face and his general dishevelment.” This is somewhat akin to saying that Woody Allen would have played in the NBA were it not for his height, weight, and athletic skills. But Moore is very subtly drawing a picture of a complete egomaniac and bore. When the possibility arises of Day marrying a member of the Anglo-Irish aristocracy, we are told that the young woman, “managing to overlook his lack of grooming and poor social skills … was moved by the powerful monologues Day delivered on improving the lot of humanity.”

This broad perspective in no way undermined Day’s focus on what Jeeves would have called “the psychology of the individual.” Day told anyone who would listen that he wanted to live an isolated and barren existence with the ideal woman. He lectured his Anglo-Irish fiancé about the irrationality of love, which quickly prompted her to have doubts. He comforted himself with the thought that she would “scarcely find another Character she can coolly & deliberately think comparable to mine,” but to no avail. She left, which, in Moore’s words, and mirroring the deep thinking of many men who came both before and after Day, “confirmed his suspicions that women were universally shallow, fickle, illogical, and untrustworthy.” However, in his own way, Day believed that women were not made this way. Society educated them to be silly, irrational little things. If he could educate a woman himself, he might be able to find one who was both his intellectual match, and, as Moore phrases it, “completely subservient to his wishes at all times.” He would create the perfect wife.

Day told anyone who would listen that he wanted to live an isolated and barren existence with the ideal woman.

Day’s ideas were not occurring in a vacuum. He was a fan of Rousseau (and the Stoics), and he spent an inordinate amount of time pursuing his version of Rousseau’s philosophy. Rousseau essentially argued that man was born uncorrupted, but would fall victim to civilization’s inherent weaknesses: “everything degenerates in the hands of man.” With a pure education and an embrace of nature, however, people could maintain the innate goodness that they were granted at birth.