Another feature of a Dissentnik, Walzer noted: “We are also committed opponents of every sort of authoritarianism, including those that pretend to be leftist.” This commitment caused a serious rift among left-liberals, including at Dissent, a decade ago in the debates preceding the invasions of Afghanistan (which Walzer supported) and Iraq (which Walzer opposed). Opposition to the Afghanistan invasion prompted Walzer to declare, "The left needs to begin again."

In part because of Iraq, the question of whether to act militarily against Bashar Assad’s regime in Syria is a less contentious issue among left-liberals, who now tend to be much more skeptical of foreign interventions. Indeed, here Walzer appeared more supportive of the administration’s cautious approach. “I think I would favor an intervention,” he told me, if he believed the United States could pick the subsequent winners in Syria and protect the subsequent losers, as well as secure the regime’s weapons arsenal. “I’m just, after Iraq and Afghanistan, I’m just radically uncertain that we could do any of those things,” he sighed. Still, that he would even in principle support a humanitarian intervention as a man of the left probably distinguishes him from the younger generations.

There is no drama surrounding Walzer’s retirement. He was not purged or anything like that (remember, Dissent is anti-Stalinist!). “I just can’t keep up anymore,” he said. Walzer’s co-editor, Michael Kazin, will run the magazine, which in addition to its print iteration has an increasingly robust online presence. Walzer, a professor emeritus at the Institute for Advanced Study in Princeton, New Jersey (and a New Republic contributing editor), will continue to contribute to Dissent as well as write a book on national liberation movements, a subject on which he is currently lecturing at Yale. Plus, volumes three and four of The Jewish Political Tradition aren’t just going to co-edit themselves.

Walzer is not only Dissent’s final old-timer. He was also, way back in the day, its first newcomer. While he was an undergraduate at Brandeis, Irving Howe and Lewis Coser, Dissent’s co-founders, hired him as a research assistant for their history of the American Communist Party, a gig that involved reading 20 years’ worth of Daily Workers. (“It helped strengthen the anti-Communism they were teaching me,” Walzer laughed.) He was the youngest member of the editorial board in the 1960s, and among its first and most fervent opponents of the Vietnam War—several older Dissentniks had been on first-name bases with the Vietnamese Trotskyists whom the Vietcong murdered early on, and were therefore less reluctant to support the U.S. war.

For a long time, Dissent was not a young man’s magazine (though it was, for quite some time, decidedly a man’s magazine; Walzer’s feminism, he said, was a prime difference he had with his elders, and the masthead is now much more balanced). And it’s because of this history, and the sudden infusion of young blood in the magazine in the wake of the financial crisis and Occupy Wall Street, that Walzer’s departure feels more like a baton-passing. “We have the best young people that we’ve had in quite some time,” he told me. “We’ve had some very good young people as interns and assistant editors at the magazine over the years. But the current group is more politically engaged, and has a real network, which in former years didn’t exist.”

The cover of the latest Dissent features a package on China, but the headline tells a different story: “China’s 99%,” it reads. Dissent has become part of a growing cluster of magazines and groups pushing a revived leftism in the wake of Occupy Wall Street. “The young people in our office, all of them, were very, very involved in Occupy,” Walzer told me. On his coffee table, among several neat piles of magazines and books, one could espy copies of n+1’s Occupy! Gazette, which Dissent associate editor Sarah Leonard helped edit. “We both welcomed Occupy and published some critical things about it,” he added.

Walzer was skeptical that Occupy had made inequality a lasting national political issue, though he was encouraged by smaller-scale actions surrounding issues like foreclosures and student debt that borrowed Occupy’s rhetoric and momentum. And he articulated the typical grumpiness about the movement’s dogmatic anti-dogmatism, its refusal to “coerce” its adherents into signing on to concrete stands without the imprimatur of complete unanimity.

Above all, though, I sensed no unease from Walzer about the direction of the left, or about his decision to retire. Dissent, as of 2009 published by the University of Pennsylvania Press, is now in the black, according to Walzer. “They stopped the bleeding,” he said. “Despite the fact that something like 400 libraries have cancelled their subscriptions, they’re all buying the archive. So we’re living on our past. And it’s an illustrious past, so it’s not entirely bad. I don’t know how long you can do that, though.”