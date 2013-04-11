This is not to say that Matchar ignores the fraught implications of so many women and men choosing to return to the domestic sphere. For all of the profiles of “lushly bearded” artisanal chocolate-makers in Brooklyn and Portlandia sketches about avian accessories, broadly speaking we still associate domesticity with female subservience, usually with a religious bent. Matchar shows that this isn’t quite right. While many of the gurus of the new domesticity have deeply conservative religious ties—the greatest concentration of Etsy sellers is in Provo; the founder of attachment parenting is a conservative Christian; a disproportionate number of popular mommy bloggers are Mormon—the newer practitioners of the new domesticity are just as likely to be avowed liberals. Many of the women, despite nominally occupying a far-left niche of the ideological spectrum, venerate an idea of authentic femininity rooted in nurturing, and chalk up their traditional gender-role breakdown to natural inclinations.

She also shows how some of feminism’s problems with the relegation of women to domestic work don’t apply to this new subset. Feminism’s problem with all women being shunted to the domestic sphere was that it they were poorly compensated, not societally valued, and had no influence on the public sphere. Without their own income stream and identity, women were little more than appendages of their husbands. But, as Matchar shows, a handful of mommy bloggers have more readers than mainstream glossy magazines. Some Etsy sellers (97 percent of whom are women) pay the rent by selling their crafts. And even though the majority don’t reach this level of success, it becomes increasingly difficult to argue that women who spend their days doing domestic work have no public voice. “I feel like I really do have an impact on the world, even though I’m spending a lot of my time each day washing dishes,” one blogger tells Matchar. “The things I’m writing, people read it.”

Matchar argues that this movement has not only been enabled by technology, it’s also been validated by it. Technology makes it easier to do part-time work from home and social media now makes it possible to receive external validation for private labor. Blogs like the Pioneer Woman and the Hipster Homemaker, in which (mostly) educated women chronicle the details of their quilting and baking projects, imbue what was for previous generations private drudgery with a sense of meaning. “This lifestyle wouldn’t work if women were raising their perfect, happy, locavore children in the middle of the woods with no internet connection,” one professor tells Matchar.

Still, these women are not exactly CEOs or congresswomen, and the number of women at the top of the professional world is still dismal. Feminism, many argue, has not gone far enough. But to hear many of the new domestics tell the tale, feminism has gone too far. In nearly every arena, second-wave feminists come in for some of the blame. They stand accused of pushing women into the workforce but failed to break the glass ceiling or ensure paid family leave. They’re charged with devaluing domestic skills like cooking to the point where we all got fat on fast food. But feminists “did not invent the two-career family,” Matchar points out. “The economy did that.”

It’s not the glass ceiling alone that has driven women from the workplace. It’s the allure of something better.

One of the shortcomings of most opt-out trend pieces is that they fail to grapple with all of these factors—the state of feminist politics, sure, but also the flagging economy and the rise of technology and concerns about the environment. Unlike writers who remain laser-focused on high-achieving mothers and the feminism that failed them, Matchar takes pains to connect the dots. Her success is in not reducing the new domesticity trend to one about highly educated mothers. The shoulder-padded corporate warriors that raised many of the women interviewed by Matchar may have been unfulfilled by working too many hours in cold, soulless environments, but so were a not-insignificant number of their male colleagues. Women may have been buoyed by feminism as they marched off to work, but they were also motivated by economic concerns. And while the recession has hit men and women differently—as chronicled by Hanna Rosin—it’s not the glass ceiling alone that has driven women from the workplace. It’s the allure of something better.