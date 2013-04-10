What these statistics suggest is that the prevalence of homicide in the United States has at least something to do with the perpetuation of an African American underclass in cities like Detroit and Baltimore, where many children grow up in poverty with little hope of gainful employment and who seek self-affirmation, as well as income, in crime and violence. The existence of this underclass, described by William Julius Wilson, is rooted in American social and economic history. It’s not a product of being black, but of being black in America. Here’s a figure that gets at the problem: according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, unemployment in February among whites 16-to-19 years old was 22.1 percent, and among similarly aged blacks was 43.1 percent.

If you compare the incidence of homicides in the United States with those in other countries, the social and economic underpinnings of American homicide become painfully evident. Those countries that have higher homicide rates than the United States like Colombia, South Africa, or Jamaica are also plagued by glaring inequality and poverty; those societies with much lower rates like Japan and Sweden have relatively homogeneous populations, less inequality, and generous welfare provisions. What distinguishes the United States is the existence of poverty and inequality—and of an underclass—within a highly developed nation.

It would be ridiculous to say that reducing inequality in the United States, and providing much greater opportunity in cities would eliminate homicide as a problem. But it would be equally ridiculous to say that an improvement in the country’s economic fortunes, and the reduction in the wild disparities in income, would have no effect on diminishing the homicide rate. Why, for instance, did the homicide rate in the United States start to decline in the mid-1990s? Some of it had to do with declining access to crack cocaine; but it also had to do with the economic expansion that took place. Gun control is part of the solution to homicide; but so, too, is economic improvement.

Some proponents of meaningful gun control and of a fiscal stimulus might say that both are politically impossible right now. I would say, then, that a crusade for stimulating the economy—and fighting off cuts to Medicare and Social Security that the Republicans propose—would have been much more politically useful. The administration’s attempts to wring gun control legislation out of Congress may help a Democratic nominee in 2016, but are unlikely to swing votes in the 2014 midterms. The two most vulnerable Democratic senate candidates, Mary Landrieu of Louisiana and Mark Pryor of Arkansas, come from states where gun control is anathema.

But I would also say that the prospects of meaningful gun control are far worse than those of a fiscal stimulus. America has too much of the Wild West in its past—and in much of the South, Southwest, Rockies, and plains states, guns are much too closely associated with liberty and self-defense. Yes, you could get better background checks at gun shows, but laws like those in Britain, which would ban non-sports weaponry, are simply out of the question. On the other hand, many voters who worry about the government taking away their guns are also worried about cuts to Medicare and Social Security. The Obama administration and the Democratic leadership have been too busy devising gun control compromises to bring these issues to the public’s attention. Worse still, Obama seems intent on compromising with Republican attempts to cut Medicare and Social Security.