It's becoming evident, though, that even Trump might be a boon to stodgy downtown D.C.—precisely because of the bloated ego that many Washingtonians find so distasteful.

Trump, after four years slinging spitballs at the capital, seems to have made his peace with big government—or at least President Barack Obama's General Services Administration, which chose him for the project. "I have rarely met people more professional than the people at GSA. They just want this project to be great, and it's just so important to them," he said. "You hear about government, and you hear about government representatives and all. These people are as good as anybody I've ever dealt with."

And everything about the renovation, the father and daughter promised, would be superlative. The most beautiful ballrooms. A spectacular atrium. The finest hotel in the city, the country, the world. For the Trumps—or so they claim—it's about crafting a part of their legacy, not making money.

"This isn't return on investment. We're not even thinking about it," Trump said. "For us, Ivanka's going to have this long after I'm gone... And if it does a one-percent return, or a ten-percent return, or even a negative return for a little while, it's not even a factor, from an economic standpoint." When Jordan asked what he thought had been his smartest deal, Trump simply listed all of his properties. "Those are good deals. It allows me to make a stupid deal at the Old Post Office and spend too much money and that's OK… Would we do better if we spent less money and did a lesser building? The answer's probably less, but it's not what we want to do."

In another city, that willingness to go overboard might result in typical Trump gaudiness. But the Old Post Office is the most heavily protected building he's had to deal with. Along with review by GSA, the designs will also have to be approved by the Commission on Fine Arts, which takes its charge to protect the dignity of U.S.'s architectural patrimony very seriously—no golden TRUMP sign will sully the facade. Also, all the improvements will be on public display; GSA required that fanny-packed tourists be allowed to take the elevator up the clock tower, as they have for decades. Trump, regulated, could be an excellent thing: Downtown gets his $200 million, while diligent oversight keeps his hubris in check.